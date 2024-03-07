Brighton & Hove Albion fans stabbed before Europa match in Rome

Brighton are due to play Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the last 16 of the competition

Two Brighton & Hove Albion fans have been stabbed in Rome before their side's Europa League match against Roma.

The pair were set upon by a group of up to seven people and managed to run into a shop with leg wounds.

They were then taken to different hospitals for non-life threatening stab injuries just after midnight Thursday.

About 3,500 Brighton supporters have travelled to Rome for the first leg of the tie.

One Brighton fan told BBC Radio Sussex: "We were walking home from a bar and being casual, no chanting and in normal clothes. We just got jumped from behind by about six guys all in balaclavas, all wearing black and hiding their faces.

'Friends got stabbed'

"I got hit in the back of the head a couple of times and then I fell to the floor. They were just kicking me and punching me on the floor.

"I got back to the hotel, luckily because my injuries weren't awful, and I found out that two of my friends got stabbed."

Sussex Police's Albion liaison officer Darren Balkham said he had spoken to both Brighton fans, and said they were both fine.

He said supporters should follow official safety advice from the club. There is no indication whether the attackers were Roma supporters.

Brighton & Hove Albion issued a warning to fans ahead of Thursday's last 16 tie.

A club spokesperson said: "Street crime, including pickpocketing, can take place in Rome. Be vigilant, take sensible precautions and have valid travel insurance."

Brighton fans attending the game are being advised to use a free shuttle service to get to and from the Stadio Olimpico.

