Brighton & Hove Albion; Fans still proud after heavy loss in Rome

Brighton & Hove Albion fans remained proud of their teams efforts, despite a heavy defeat in the Europa League game.

The Seagulls were thumped 4-0 by AS Roma in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg match away in Italy.

They were 2-0 down by half-time and then second half goals from Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Christante, making the second leg a daunting task.

Fans sung to the team after the final whistle, despite having objects thrown at them by the home fans.

Tom Shergold says attends the Seagulls' matches with his father, Graham.

Speaking to BBC South East after the final whistle, Mr Shergold said: "To share these experiences with my dad has been incredible but tonight was slightly disappointing.

"Reflecting on the run it has been quite the ride, but this one looks one step too far."

His father said: "I never thought we would be here after the Gillingham and Withdean days. What a dream to be in Europe.

"Tonight we were lacklustre but we go again next week."

Mikey Thorp, who had travelled to Rome via Budapest, said that the game was "frustrating".

"It was certainly disappointing, especially as we know we can play better than we did in that game.

"The fans here seem to be determined to enjoy the rest of the night and the adventure as much as possible - we are just grateful we are there."

Dawn Barnard-Voice and George Osbourne were also in attendance in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Ms Barnard-Voice said: "We've came a long way so we should take that, but we weren't fully prepared for tonight, so fair play to Roma."

Mr Osbourne added: "We are now off to see Fat Boy Slim so at least it should be a good night."

Reflecting on the run in Europe, another fan added: "It has been an incredible run playing some of Europe's biggest teams.

"But all good things come to an end and I think this is one of them."

The second leg of the game will take place on Thursday 14 March at the Amex stadium but Brighton will play in the Premier League on Sunday, taking on Nottingham Forest at home.

