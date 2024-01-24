Brighton kicks weedkiller ban to the curb after five years

Weeds have made pavements in Brighton and Hove difficult to navigate - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

One of the first councils in Britain to ban weedkiller has dropped the strategy after streets and footpaths became choked with weeds.

Brighton and Hove was branded a “city of triffids” after the council imposed a ban on the use of glyphosate – the active ingredient in most weedkillers – in 2019.

Weeds standing up to five feet tall blocked pathways, trailed across streets and snaked up lamp posts.

Now, after five years of complaints, the council has admitted the situation had become untenable and has voted to reintroduce glyphosate.

Councillors said it was time to take back the streets from the plague of nettles, thistles and weeds that had taken over.

They said every conceivable alternative method to keep the weeds at bay had been tried – including mechanical rippers, boiling water and specialised foam – but all to no avail.

Councillor Tim Rowkins said: “Since then [2019] the council has relied on manual removal, and let me be clear what that means: it means giving our street staff hoes.

“Little wonder that since we took over in 2023 we have had so many desperate requests to do something.

“After five full years of unchecked growth roots are so well established that they’ve begun damaging roads and pavements.

“We have a backlog of repairs for which there is no budget. Parts of the city are completely wild and many of our residents, wheelchair-users, parents and carers with buggies, those with visual or mobility impairments, simply can’t travel the distance of their own streets safely.”

After five years of complaints, the council has voted to reintroduce glyphosate in order to keep weeds in check - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

The council approved the “managed reintroduction” of the herbicide to tackle the weeds using a “controlled droplet” method, applying it to individual weeds rather than the blanket spraying of pavements and roads.

In addition, glyphosate will not be used in any of the city’s public parks, children’s play areas or open spaces.

Streets and communities that decide to weed their own streets will not be treated with glyphosate.

Resident Michelle Adkins, 34, of Hove said: “It was such a preposterous policy and a total waste of taxpayers’ money. Anyone could see that if you stopped using weedkiller then weeds would run rampant across the city.”

Story continues

Ben Rhodes, of Brighton, said: “The Labour administration are billing the common sense return of glyphosate as being their idea when in fact they voted for the ban in 2019. Our politicians are full of weasel words.”

But eco-conscious residents are furious and say the move will harm wildlife, particularly the starling population.

Brighton and Hove is famous for the stunning murmurations of the starlings who fly around in huge flocks over the seafront at dusk.

Steve Geliot, of Save Our Starlings, said Brighton and Hove once had a population of more than 150,000 starlings.

By two years ago, this was down to 8,000. Last winter there was a recovery to 13,000 birds.

He said: “It is coincidental but what is good for the starlings is not using pesticides, keeping wild verges and anything supporting wildflowers and insects.”

Eco-conscious residents believe that overturning the ban on weedkillers will harm wildlife - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

Mr Geliot attended a meeting of the City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee on Wednesday.

He said: “The report contains insufficient science about the safety of this known carcinogen including links to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Any use of pesticides is well known to have a harmful impact on our biological diversity that also exists on our pavements and roads – not just our green spaces and parks.”

Up to 50 protesters gathered prior to the council meeting to voice their opposition and a petition to maintain the ban has gathered more than 1,000 signatures.

Richard Jeffrey said: “This is a backward step. Biodiversity has increased since the decision to ban glyphosate was taken. To reintroduce now will wipe out all of those gains. The ban should be national.”

Clare Fergusson O’Toole said: “We are trying to be an environmentally friendly world and protect wildlife. The council can empower residents to keep the pavements free. Poison is not the answer.”

But Mr Rowkins said: “We have a duty to maintain safe streets for residents and we are currently failing in that regard.

“Continuing as we are is not an option. We have to act and have gone above and beyond to make sure we are doing so in a way that minimises any impact on biodiversity.”

The decision is set to receive final approval at a meeting of the full council next month.