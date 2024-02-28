Brighton: Preparation work starts ahead of Madeira Terrace restoration

Preparation work has started to restore the first 28 arches of Madeira Terrace in Brighton.

The work involves removing vegetation above and below the terrace's deck to reduce the risk of birds nesting in plants before the main works start.

Brighton & Hove City Council said this would have a "relatively small" impact on the green wall's appearance.

The cast iron arches of Madeira Terrace were closed to the public in 2014 as they were deemed unsafe.

Councillor Julie Cattell, the council's lead member for major projects, said: "As part of this landmark restoration project there is a comprehensive regreening strategy that will revitalise the wall so when work is finished it can again be enjoyed by all, including our local birds and wildlife. "

She said the removal of vegetation is being restricted to the "absolute minimum necessary to be able to start the repairs to the cliff face and terrace which supports the green wall".

"We are determined to restore this amazing asset so that it's healthier, more diverse and more accessible," Ms Cattell added.

Madeira Terrace Advisory Panel member James Farrell, of Brighton and Hove Building Green, said the Grade II* listed site is a "fantastic piece of Victorian architecture that is sadly in very poor condition".

He said the seafront site's renovation would be "immensely complex".

Mr Farrell said: "One of the biggest challenges will be protecting and restoring the green wall, which is currently home to over 100 species of plants and is a designated local wildlife site."

"It isn't possible to renovate the terrace without the removal of some vegetation, which will be restored, and without some disruption to wildlife," he added.

