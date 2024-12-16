Brighton theatre to be renamed after panto star

Jason Sutton died in April and will have a theatre named after him during panto season [David Hill]

A Brighton panto star's legacy will be "immortalised" in a theatre named after him.

Jason Sutton, known as Miss Jason and described as a "phenomenal pantomime dame, drag queen and comedian", died in April following an illness.

He was due to play the dame in Sleeping Beauty at the Brighton Family Panto Theatre, which will be renamed the Jason Sutton Theatre.

The role will be taken on by the producer and his friend, David Hill.

Mr Hill said the press night show would be dedicated to Jason, with his partner Terry, and many close friends due to attend.

"There are subtle references to him throughout the show and I have no doubt that he will be there in spirit," Mr Hill said.

"His legacy will be immortalised in the Jason Sutton Theatre, a name that will remind all who pass through its doors of the laughter, joy, and heart he brought to the community."

Miss Jason had performed on stage in pantomime in Brighton, as well as appearing on TV shows.

Across a 32-year drag career, he performed at Pride events across the UK, appeared on television shows and made costumes for other drag queens.

Sleeping Beauty will run from 19 to 30 December at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole hotel on Brighton's seafront.

