Bring on Autumn! Lacey Chabert, Jodie Sweetin and Ashley Williams Lead Hallmark Channel's Fall into Love Lineup

Hallmark is celebrating the "season of sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes and ghost stories" with six new fall movies

Hallmark Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier in 'The Heiress and The Handyman'

Hallmark has announced a brand new line up of soon-to-be cozy classics!

On Friday, Aug. 2, the network announced six Fall into Love movie premieres coming to screens in September and October to celebrate the "season of sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes and ghost stories."

According to a press release, the autumn festivities will kick off on Sept. 7 with the premiere of Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliot's His & Hers. The celebration with continue with all-new movies every Saturday through Oct. 12.

In addition to all the new fall feels, viewers will see the return of The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening on Sept. 13 on Hallmark Mystery. Fans will also be treated to A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Oct. 4.

Fall in love with fall with Hallmark's full schedule below.



His & Hers, starring Chabert and Elliott, will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 7. According to the official synopsis, the movie will tell the story of "married couple Dana (Chabert) and Mark (Elliott)" who are "high-powered lawyers at two separate New York City law firms."

"They soon find themselves on opposing sides of a messy divorce between two reality stars, Sammy and Brett. When both clients are unable to compromise, Dana and Mark are headed for a courtroom showdown that results in tensions infiltrating their otherwise happy household," the synopsis teases.

Jodie Sweetin and Corey Seiver lead The Heiress and The Handyman, premiering on Sept. 14. Per the network's description, "After losing her fortune, June Waltshire (Sweetin), an heiress moves to a rural farm where she mistakes her handsome neighbor Bart Hudson (Sevier) for the handyman. Bart and June form a friendship and work together to reclaim her family’s fall fair legacy, taking on apple pies and the livestock parade. As they prepare for state fair domination, they learn a lot about each other’s lives."

Hallmark Ashley Williams on 'Falling Together'

Falling Together — which is set to premiere Sept. 21 — brings together Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell. According to the movie's official logline, the movie will tell the story of Natalie (Williams) who "just relocated to Pittsburgh for work and is eager to become part of her new town."

"While exploring her surroundings, she comes across the perfect opportunity for involvement and joins the Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a volunteer," the description continues. "Meanwhile at home, her efforts to bring the building residents together as a community have fallen flat, and Mark (Campbell), the prickly super, advises her to leave well enough alone. As the two spend time together while Natalie continues her quest to win over her neighbors, she and Mark become close and a spark begins to grow."

Just when it seems like the two have built "harmony," the synopsis teases "things unexpectedly unravel. Disheartened, Natalie focuses her time and energy on the Walk which just may be the path to healing and happily ever after."

Premiering on Sept. 28, The Real West stars Kimberley Sustad, Lucas Bryant and James Denton. Per the network's synopsis, "A family vacation to a working Ranch introduces Professor Rebecca (Sustad) to Jake West (Bryant). Rebecca is a widowed mom of two and Jake is a handsome cowboy who never settled down. The only complication is that Jake’s not exactly the available type."

Hallmark Wes Brown and Erin Cahill on 'Autumn at Apple Hill'

Erin Cahill and Wes Brown team up for Autumn at Apple Hill, premiering on Oct. 5.



"Based on the book by Angie Ellington. Newly divorced, Elise (Cahill) is renovating an inn that she inherited from her grandparents," the synopsis reads. "When Luke (Brown), CFO of a major hotel chain, arrives in town, she does her best to scare him off… but Luke just might be the best person to help her restore the Inn at Apple Hill to its former glory."

The Fall into Love lineup concludes with Janel Parrish, Dominic Sherwood and Cassandra Potenza starring in Haunted Wedding, premiering on Oct. 12. Per the movie's logline, "Amateur ghost hunters Jane (Parrish) and Brian (Sherwood) are looking forward to their upcoming wedding at a famously haunted inn, until their plans are disrupted by unexpected polter-guest Angelique (Potenza) – a ghost in an 18th century wedding dress, who mistakes Brian for her long dead fiancé."

The Fall into Love lineup begins Sept. 7 on Hallmark.



