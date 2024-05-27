'Bring it to a community of color': Safe swimming advocates want NYS investment used for a new pool
Memorial Day is often the unofficial start of the summer and many will start looking to the pool to stay cool, but there really aren't many pools.
Memorial Day is often the unofficial start of the summer and many will start looking to the pool to stay cool, but there really aren't many pools.
Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersDays before closing arguments in his hush-money trial in New York, former President Donald Trump unleashed on the judge, Juan Merchan, in an all caps-laden social media post.“The reason the Radical, highly Conflicted Judge Juan Merchan had to come up with three FAKE options for the jury to choose from, without requiring them to be unanimous, which is completely UNAMERICAN AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL, is because the Corrupt, Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, couldn’t come close
"How dare you tweet this, THIS weekend," former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger fired back at Donald Trump's son.
Employees at Meta may be feeling the scary-boss angst as newly released emails from a terse Mark Zuckerberg went viral this week.
Grayson Murray's parents said Sunday their 30-year-old son took his own life, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event. The family asked for privacy and that people honour Murray by being kind to one another. “If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else,” Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, spoke in January after winning the Sony Open in Honolulu about turning the corner in his life, his golf and battle
"I've never had a problem with it in previous years — but this past fall, I was honestly offended."
Cressida Bonas showcased her timeless elegance as she attended the extravagant wedding of billionaire David Winter to Georgia Irwin in Venice over the weekend. See details.
It's reportedly in the works after their recent Nigeria tour.
The former president's own warning came back to bite him.
After taking the stage in a housedress and, at one point, swinging his cane like a baseball bat at a Massachusetts holiday weekend screening of Jaws, Richard Dreyfuss went on to deliver a rant described by attendees as transphobic, sexist and homophobic. “This was disgusting,” posted one attendee on the Facebook page of The Cabot …
It's all about the ego, said New York University history Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat.
Vivaldi/Wikimedia CommonsAfter nearly half a billion dollars in legal judgments against him this year, Donald Trump’s company opted to offload one of his private jets this month, public filings show. And the buyer is a Republican megadonor who poured nearly $250,000 into a political committee tied to Trump’s 2020 campaign.The plane, a 1997 Cessna jet, is worth in the range of $10 million, according to evoJets, though terms of the transaction couldn’t be confirmed.Federal Aviation Administration
Not sure whether to leave your soy sauce out or stick it in the fridge? Here's what the experts say.
Tamara Banks, 41, has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March
Baltic officials told German representatives they and Poland could send troops to Ukraine if Moscow gained the upper hand, Der Spiegel reported.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record. When he took the stage, many jeered while some supporters clad in “Make America Great” hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” It was a rare moment of Trump coming face-to-face with open de
Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
The mother-daughter duo spent time together at Italian restaurant E. Baldi on May 25
Prince William made an impromptu appearance alongside his "mini-me" Prince George, 10, at the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday - and royal fans are saying the same thing about their father-son similarities
"I'm a veteran who views Trump as a traitor to his oath of office." —Michigan Voter