With a twinkle in his eye, and the smell of burning rubber on the track, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hinted that there was a possibility of Formula 1 returning to Malaysia.

Last year, Malaysia’s Sepang racetrack hosted the “last” F1, opting out of renewing their contract to host the event with organizers.

At a press conference inaugurating the installation of new floodlights throughout Sepang International Circuit, a track that was built during Mahathir’s first time at the rodeo, reporters inquired whether this signaled a return of the prestigious race.

“Maybe,” said the PM.

Tempering expectations, he added that the brightness of the lights was too low a wattage for F1 night racing, and the brightness is not enough to carry out broadcasting.

Earlier, Mahathir had taken a Ferrari for a spin along the 5.5km track to commemorate the new “Circuit Lights.”

Mahathir seems to be keen on rebooting the same project that drew accolades in the 90s: First, his determination to create a third national car brand. His beloved Proton, a car he is synonymous with, was sold to China in , leaving Malaysia with only Peroduas under our seatbelt.

Now, he has expressed that there are bigger and brighter things than the new floodlights in SIC’s future, saying it has the potential to become a “motorsports city” to advance motorsports in the country.

​​​​​​”Sepang can become a motorsports city: Everybody who is interested in such activity or engineering can come here and learn how to move forward in this field,” he said.

Youth and Sports Minister “bro” Syed Saddiq has said it would be up to the Cabinet to decide whether F1 will return to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, while we’re on this tip of bringing back the 90s, who can we speak to in government about what we’re doing to bring Oasis back together. Not enough, we say – not enough.

The post Bringing back the 90s: Mahathir hints that F1 could ‘maybe’ return to Malaysia appeared first on Coconuts.