'Bringing communities close together': Organization seeks support from Dufferin County for Multicultural Day

The Dufferin Community Multicultural Foundation (DCMF) has requested promotional support and a flag raising from Dufferin County for Multicultural Day.

At the Feb. 8 county council meeting, Gaghan Diwan from the DCMF spoke about the yearly event and spreading a positive message of diversity, inclusion, equity and equality.

“The mission has been to break the barriers of communication through education, building income and connecting communities,” Diwan said. “The multicultural event has a proven track record of bringing communities close together through arts, entertainment, food and spreading a positive message.”

In the past, the multicultural event has been held in partnership with the Museum of Dufferin, and this will be the seventh year the event has taken place.

It showcases food, sports and performances from the Muslim, Scottish, Irish, Caribbean, South Asian and African communities and more.

This year, the foundation is looking forward to including workshops and additional activities for people to take part in.

“What we are requesting is for your support to the foundation,” Diwan said. “Our event will be listed and shared on the social media website and event calendar, our logo will be a clickable to our website to be shared on our website.”

The foundation is also requesting the equity and diversity flag to be raised on June 27 to mark Multicultural Day and to remain raised all month.

“I don't see any issue with the support,” said Darren White, Dufferin County warden and Melancthon mayor. “We've supported in the past, I don't believe that we'd want to change that now.”

More information about the multicultural event has yet to be released.

Rebecca Weston, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner