On the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a veterans group hosted a job fair at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Thursday. They said it is an important part of giving back to a community that has already given so much. 80 years ago, thousands of American service members took part in the greatest military campaign the world had ever seen. Many did not return home, but those that did were welcomed back with the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944.