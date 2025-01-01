New Year brings another deadly Israeli strike on Jabalia in northern Gaza

A Palestinian man mourns a relative, killed in an Israeli strike, inside an ambulance outside the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City on January 1, 2025.

Fifteen people were killed and more than 20 injured in an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia, Gaza's civil defence agency said Wednesday. The town of Jabalia and an adjacent refugee camp in northern Gaza have been the target of a major Israeli land and air offensive in recent months.

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Wednesday that an overnight Israeli air strike targeting a house in Jabalia, in the territory's north, killed at least 15 people.

Since October 6, the Israeli military has been conducting a major land and air offensive in northern Gaza, particularly targeting the city of Jabalia and its adjacent refugee camp.

The military says it is an effort to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping there, while rescuers say that the offensive has already killed thousands of civilians.

"Fifteen people were martyred and more than 20 were injured in this massacre after midnight in a house where displaced people were living in the town of Jabalia," civil defence agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

The Israeli military, when contacted, said it was looking into the reported strike.

Bassal said those living in the house were members of the Badra, Abu Warda, and Taroush families who had sought refuge there.

Most of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once since the start of the war on October 7 last year.

The dead and injured from the strike in Jabalia were moved to Al-Mamadani hospital, said rescuer Mohammed, who provided only his first name.

(AFP)



