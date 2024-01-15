Brisbane Supermarket Damaged Amid Debate Over Australia Day Merchandise

A Woolworths supermarket in Brisbane, Australia was the target of vandalism on January 15, after opposition leader Peter Dutton called for a boycott of the grocery giant over their decision to not sell Australia Day merchandise.

Security camera footage shared by Queensland Police, shows the suspect tagging the Woolworths Metro store with a spray before lighting a flare outside the building.

Police said in a statement that emergency services were called to the scene around 5:10am following a fire alarm being activated.

“Upon arrival, officers located graffiti outside the business and a flare that had been set off”, Queensland Police said. “The flare was able to be extinguished a short time later.”

According to local news reports, the graffiti read, “5 days 26 Jan Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Woolies f*** u”.

In a radio interview, Leader of Australia’s federal Liberal Party condemned Woolworth’s refusal to sell merchandise for the country’s national holiday.

“I think people should boycott Woolworths, I would advise very strongly to take your business elsewhere to got to IGA, or Coles of Aldi,” Dutton said.

“For Woolworths to start taking political decisions to oppose Australia day is against the national interest, the national spirit.”

In a statement issued to Storyful, a Woolworths spokesperson said: “Thankfully no team members or customers were injured as this occurred before the store opened. We’re grateful to the police and fire brigade who attended. There’s no reason for vandalism and we’ll continue to liaise with Queensland Police”.

Australia Day, or January 26, has become the subject of increasing scrutiny.

The ABC quoted a Woolworths statement as saying, ""There has been a gradual decline in demand for Australia Day merchandise from our stores over recent years. At the same time there’s been broader discussion about 26 January and what it means to different parts of the community."

Police appealed for public assistance in locating the suspect seen in the CCTV footage. Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful