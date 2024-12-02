Brisk with below-average temperatures in south-central Pennsylvania
Brisk with below-average temperatures in south-central Pennsylvania
Brisk with below-average temperatures in south-central Pennsylvania
Difficult driving conditions continue through this weekend across portions of Ontario as powerful snow squalls continue whipping off all five of the Great Lakes
An intense lake effect is forecast through the rest of the weekend, causing as much as 1 to 2 feet of additional snow in some areas.
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week
President-elect Trump’s victory is expected to result in the U.S. exiting the Paris Agreement once again and more broadly disengaging from global climate efforts. Experts say they don’t expect this to derail international work to address global warming, but that it will cede U.S. leadership on climate issues and technology in a way that could make the country less…
"Sunday Night Football" in Week 13 sees the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Buffalo Bills. Here's the latest on a snowy forecast for the game.
Some areas in Ontario have been hit with 20-100 cm of snowfall so far from the prolonged snow squall event––with plenty of more still to come for some through early this week––resulting in road closures, collisions and power outages and a town-declared state of emergency in Gravenhurst
Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty
In what may seem like a call-back to 1980s whale culture, a resident orca off the coast of Washington state was recently spotted sporting a dead salmon on its head. The phenomenon was first documented in 1987 when whales from three separate pods were seen wearing salmon on their heads, like a human wears a hat.But scientists never understood why, and experts are still scratching their heads as they contemplate the most recent incident, documented in October. The director of the University of Bri
When is comes to December what can we expect this month? More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.
THE HAGUE (AP) — The top United Nations court will take up the largest case in its history on Monday, when it opens two weeks of hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact.
The first arctic outbreak of the season is allowing temperatures to plunge across the eastern half of the country, creating "dangerously cold" wind chills of 15-30 degrees below zero in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
The snow is not letting up just yet with more accumulation to come through the weekend. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down all the details of this multi-day snow squall event.
Floods soak entire basements into piles of muddy and soggy furniture, wood and drywall. Hailstorms smash windows and take chunks out of siding. High winds topple trees through rooftops.Big storms and other disasters can quickly turn parts of homes into trash. Rebuilding and repairs can add to the pile of construction, renovation and demolition (CRD) waste. But one Canadian insurance company is trying to change that. The Co-operators Insurance has launched a pilot project to recycle waste from in
Post-Thanksgiving travel will be treacherous in parts of the Great Lakes region on Sunday due to several feet of lake-effect snow, while biting cold temperatures sweep across a large swath of the United States.
A high-impact lake-effect snowstorm has brought feet of snow to communities along the Great Lakes from Michigan to New York, and another foot or more of snow is likely to fall in some of those same communities by the time the paralyzing event concludes early this week. This has made travel impossible on roadways across the region as millions try to get home after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thailand is sending almost 1,000 highly endangered tortoises and lemurs home to Madagascar in a landmark victory against animal trafficking, with the first batch on its way on Saturday.
With Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
A wall of lake effect rolled off Lake Erie and right into Orchard Park, Hamburg and Blasdell.
Two new wolf packs were confirmed by wildlife officials this month, and explosive population growth could be around the corner.