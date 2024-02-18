Brisk and drier end to the weekend
Costco's current CFO, Richard Galanti, has been at the company for nearly 40 years and will be replaced on March 15. Customers are seriously sounding off about Galanti's replacement and how it could be bad news.
A Canadian father is shell shocked after learning his 24-year-old daughter was killed in Scotland and her boyfriend has been charged with murder.According to Scottish police, Claire Leveque was killed in the Sandness area of the Shetland Islands, a remote archipelago in the northern United Kingdom. It has a population of roughly 23,000."This is the sickest thing you could possibly imagine," said father Clint Leveque.Claire is originally from Westlock, Alta., a small community approximately 90 ki
Mary Trump, the former president's niece, called the penalty in the New York business fraud case "the end of my grandfather’s legacy."
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAlexei Navalny, the most formidable critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his corrupt circles, who survived a poisoning and endured brutal persecution for years, died in the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony. The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District claimed that Navalny “felt unwell” after he went on a walk and “almost immediately lost consciousness.” Prison officials said that a resuscitation
"A crooked New York state judge... has just fined me $355 Million based on nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesAfter the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one voice in the Republican wilderness is demonstrating moral clarity; she is condemning both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (for coddling said strongman). And her name is Nikki Haley.Responding to Navalny’s death, Haley tweeted: “Putin did this. The same Putin who Donald Trump praises and defends. The same Trump who said: ‘In all fairness to Putin, you’re sayin
"All either of them does is complain and talk sh*t about people they used to associate with," The Reddit user claims about their parents. "This does not feel normal. Is anyone else experiencing this? Were our grandparents like this too, and we were just too young to notice it?"
The actor told Rolling Stone that Trump is "such a little baby" for his social media posts about her and her "Twilight" costar's relationship.
Spieth was tied for 20th, 10 back of leader Patrick Cantlay.
The pop star departed from a Tokyo performance and touched down in Las Vegas just in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl.
Former President Trump and his legal team have decided against appealing a court’s decision that found he is not immune from civil lawsuits that blame him for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, after they previously signaled he would file an appeal. Trump’s decision to not take his broader immunity claim to the Supreme…
"You could see the positivity in their relationship, the love," Chef Vikram Vij of Vij's restaurant in Vancouver tells PEOPLE of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry is not set to return to his previous role despite rumours suggesting the Duke of Sussex could step up to help out King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis
On the 10th anniversary of her husband's death, Joan Fisher opened her mailbox to find a special letter from a man she's never met.When her husband John died suddenly 10 years ago, several of his organs were donated including his liver, kidneys, eyes and lungs. This most recent letter marks the third time she's heard from the man who received her husband's lungs over a decade ago. "It's really gratifying to get those letters, to know that part of someone you really loved is still living in the w
Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian Su-34s and one Su-35 on Saturday, February 17, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.
The victim was "mauled" following an "altercation between some of the dogs" as he was feeding them, police said
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
Special counsel David Weiss charged a former FBI informant for fabricating accounts that a Ukrainian company bribed Joe and Hunter Biden.
The "Late Show" host made a "brief public service announcement" before pointing out what's "not normal" about the former president's 2024 campaign.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyPresident Vladimir Putin’s spokesman informed Russians this week that the “special military operation” that Putin launched in Ukraine in February 2022 was set to go on much longer because it is now “a war against the collective West.”That’s right: a war.It was remarkable to hear that word from Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Journalists were explicitly banned from using it as the invasion began and thousands of Russians have been det