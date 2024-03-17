Bristol bakery features in latest Hairy Bikers episode

A Bristol bakery has appeared on The Hairy Bikers' latest BBC Two show.

In the episode aired on Tuesday, Dave Myers, who has since died, and Si King went to ANNA Cake Couture cake shop in Clifton in The Hairy Bikers Go West.

Having sampled one of her famous cookies at the shop, the pair then rode off to find founder Anna Tyler at her hub in Old Market where the treats are baked by hand.

"We couldn't believe it. We felt really lucky," Ms Tyler said.

She said it was "so sad" to hear Myers had passed away since filming and was happy to have lasting memories of meeting him.

"It's really shocking," she said.

"Just meeting the two of them together was really special. They were really great.

"They put us at ease, they were so great, true professionals."

After forging a career as a wedding cake designer for more than 15 years, Ms Tyler decided she wanted to share her love of all things sweet with the people of Bristol.

She came up with the concept of ANNA Cake Couture 10 years ago.

"They loved it and wanted to feature us. For an independent business in Bristol it makes a massive difference.

"I was actually on holiday at the time and I came home two days early to do the filming."

The Hairy Bikers Go West is currently being broadcast on BBC Two

Since the seven-part series began broadcasting, Myers passed away from cancer.

Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, found fame alongside King 20 years ago, becoming known for travelling the world on their motorbikes, sampling and cooking food from different regions.

