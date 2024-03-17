Bristol cancer sufferer taking on London Marathon

Dr Yani Berdeni is running the London Marathon, despite a year of punishing cancer treatment

A man who survived stage four cancer thanks to a stem cell transplant is running the London Marathon to raise money for other sufferers.

After a year of punishing cancer treatment, Dr Yani Berdeni, a University of Bristol engineering maths lecturer, could barely walk.

But two-and-a-half years on from his all clear, he is ready to take on the 26.2-mile course.

"The whole experience was surreal, you just don't expect it at 30, " he said.

Dr Berdeni was 30 years old when a persistent cough was diagnosed as lymphoma - a type of blood cancer that affects the immune system - just a few days before Christmas 2019.

Four rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy followed, and his prognosis looked bright.

But in summer 2020 a new and "excruciating" back pain turned out to be a large cancerous tumour squeezing his spine.

"I needed a stem cell transplant and was told it only had a 50% success rate," said Dr Berdeni.

Dr Yani Berdeni had to socially distance even from his sister, Despina, and mother, Richelle during Covid

The treatment made Dr Berdeni so weak that a cold could have killed him, he said.

With Covid-19 still widespread, his partner Ruby Hodgson would read him books via video call.

In July 2021, Dr Berdeni was given the all clear, and not long after this was made a lecturer at the University of Bristol, where he had been studying and working since 2012.

He was a keen runner before his diagnosis, running the London Marathon in 2013. He was heading toward an impressive sub-three hour time when he collapsed 800m from the end.

"When I came round I thought I was in Bradford where I grew up," he laughed.

"I've got unfinished business at the London Marathon!"

Now 34, Dr Berdeni is raising money for the "amazing" blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan, which runs a stem cell donor register and carries out research into the disease.

He was helped back into running by 5k Your Way, an inclusive running community that helps those impacted by cancer.

Dr Berdeni said running the London Marathon will be "quite emotional"

Waiting on the finish line at the London Marathon on April 21 will be Ruby and other friends and family.

"It will be quite emotional and a bit overwhelming," said Dr Berdeni. "I really just want to make it round and raise money for Anthony Nolan.

"They need donors under 30 and you really could save someone's life. If my cancer came back, I would need to use someone else's stem cells."

