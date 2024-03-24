Bristol children helping to boost wildlife in urban areas

School children are helping to promote wildlife conservation in urban areas.

More than 2,000 pupils in Bristol and Weston-super-Mare are joining the Butterfly Conservation's 18-month project to build Wild Spaces.

The organisation said it would provide children in nature-deprived areas regular access to green space and help to boost wildlife.

The project officer said many young people experienced "pure joy" by connecting with nature.

So far, 47 primary schools have joined the scheme.

Participants will create mini meadows, plant window boxes full of wildflowers and count the butterflies and moths that come to visit.

Butterfly Conservation's Bristol and Weston Wild Spaces Project Officer, Angus Walker, said: "This is a huge opportunity to help children across our area to care for nature on their doorstep, make a real difference for wildlife and get the wellbeing benefits which come from that, like helping reduce anxiety.

"Having worked with young people in outdoor settings for a while, I see the pure joy they get from connecting with nature and that tells me there's a massive appetite from people to live in places that aren't just good for themselves but where nature thrives as well."

Participating schools will be provided with tools and plants to maintain their Wild Spaces, as well as workshops on how to record and identify different species.

Butterfly Conservation is aiming to create 100,000 Wild Spaces to make up a larger urban network.

Julie Williams, the organisation's chief executive, said: "The schoolchildren of Bristol and Weston will help set a fantastic example for the rest of the country.

"We can't wait to see the wonderful Wild Spaces they create."

