Bristol City investigates 'racist language by fans' in Luton Town game

Bristol City is investigating reports its fans used racist language during Saturday's game at Luton Town.

The Championship football club says it condemns such abuse and will take action against any perpetrators.

The abuse allegedly took place on Saturday in the away end of Kenilworth Road, where the Hatters ended City's unbeaten away run this season with a 3-0 victory.

Luton Town also said it would support any investigation taking place between Bristol City and authorities.

The Bedfordshire club said it would not accept any discriminatory comments or behaviour at its matches.

Second-half strikes from Pelly Ruddock and Harry Cornick, plus an Ashley Williams own goal, ensured the Hatters condemned City to their first loss since the opening day of the season.

A statement by Bristol City said it "has been made aware of allegations of racist language used in the away end at Saturday's Sky Bet Championship fixture at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road".

"The club naturally condemns any form of abuse or racist language," it added.

"Bristol City are a family club which celebrates its diversity and inclusivity.

"Action will be taken against anyone behaving in a racist manner at a Bristol City match, who has purchased their ticket or season card through the club as well as reporting them to the relevant authorities.

"The club are now fully investigating these reports and can assure supporters that appropriate action will be taken."

Luton Town said: "Further to national media reports of alleged racist language used in the away section of Kenilworth Road yesterday, Luton Town Football Club would like to make clear that we will support any investigation taking place between Bristol City and the authorities.

"Bristol City have released a club statement about the allegations and Hatters CEO Gary Sweet has already been in contact with his counterpart at Ashton Gate, Mark Ashton, to express our support and co-operation.

"Like the Robins, Luton Town are a family club that celebrates diversity and inclusion, and will not accept any discriminatory comments or behaviour at our matches."

The incident comes as Haringey Borough players walked off the pitch during an FA Cup tie against Yeovil Town on Saturday after their goalkeeper suffered "horrendous" racial abuse from some away supporters.

The home side were led from the field of play by manager Tom Loizou in the 64th minute after Valery Douglas Pajetat had objects thrown at him while preparing to face a penalty.

Pajetat, from Cameroon, told BT Sport he had been racially abused and spat at before facing the spot kick, which after a long delay was converted by striker Rhys Murphy.

The fourth qualifying round match was abandoned soon after with the score at 1-0.

Earlier in the week, England's Euro 2022 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia was temporarily halted twice after manager Gareth Southgate's players were subjected to monkey chants and Nazi salutes by home fans.