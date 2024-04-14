Bristol man raises money for D-Day veterans 80th anniversary

A man is embarking on a six day charity walk from Bristol to Normandy to raise money for veterans.

Dave Westall, 53, from Bristol, will depart on 30 May and arrive in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings on 6 June.

The money will go to The Spirit of Normandy Trust (SoNT), which supports veterans travelling to France.

Mr Westall said it will be the "final opportunity" for many to pay their respects to fallen friends.

The SoNT hopes to get as many Normandy veterans to the anniversary celebrations as possible.

With the youngest veteran travelling with the charity aged 98, the men require help with the journey from doctors and nurses while staying in specialist hotels for their stay.

This incurs a large expense and is a great logistical challenge, Mr Westall said.

He has currently raised more than 80% of his £3,000 target on his JustGiving page.

Stan Ford was serving on a ship when it was torpedoed [BBC]

Speaking to BBC Somerset, Mr Westall explained he is a member of a Veterans breakfast club that meets once a month.

As a non-veteran himself, he was inspired to raise money for SoNT after listening to veteran Stan Ford, who served in Normandy during World War Two, speaking about the charity.

Mr Ford said many friends in his troop had "made the ultimate sacrifice" after their ship was torpedoed.

Mr Westall said: "As soon as I set off on the 30th of May, there is a task I have to do.

"I think it's really going to hit home, the emotional side, when I arrive in Normandy."

Mr Westall will be hoping to average 30 miles (20km) a day walking at about 4mph.

He said: "I'm quite a speedy walker, I try not to stop.

"After 15, 20 miles, stopping does have an effect on my ability to carry on.

"My legs start to hurt, my feet start to hurt and I just think I want to sit down for half an hour and have a kebab."

The significance of D-Day and the Battle for Normandy "cannot be overstated", the SoNT said on its website.

"In the Battle for Normandy 22,442 people under British command alone never returned home.

Story continues

"This was the price for freedom and the peace that we have enjoyed in Europe ever since."

Mr Westall will be staying at various barracks along the way before reaching the British Normandy Memorial on 6 June.

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.