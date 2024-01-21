Bristol music concert series approved despite opposition

A city centre concert series for up to 15,000 fans a day will go ahead, despite objections from neighbours.

Live music promoters FKP Scorpio UK, who have worked with artists including Diana Ross and Ed Sheeran, will run three events in Queen Square, Bristol, between 9-11 August.

Almost 50 residents and business owners have opposed the plans because of noise, disruption and security fears.

Bristol City Council granted permission for the event on Thursday.

Resident Carlos De Souza told the meeting: "It's not a suitable proposal. Security is a concern.

"The police don't have the capacity to police the city centre as it is, let alone another 15,000 people."

'Horrific experience'

Julian Ellacott, director of National Friendly, which has an office in the square, said the concerts would cause disruption, and resident Janet Wilson said previous big events - Arcadia in 2015 and Massive Attack's 2003 gig - were "disastrous" and a "horrific experience" for neighbours.

"Children's eardrums will be pierced by the kind of noise levels they're suggesting - 96 decibels," she added.

But solicitor Matthew Phipps, representing the applicants, said FKP Scorpio had significant experience and that the concerts would "enhance Bristol's reputation nationally and internationally as a home of music".

Mr Phipps added: "It would be absolute nonsense for me to pretend you could walk at the side of Queen Square and be unaware of the event, so our job is to minimise disruption.

"This is a challenge that we will need to rise to, but that is true of all licensing applications."

'Challenging site'

Bristol City Council senior pollution control officer Mark Curtis said he had agreed conditions with the promoters over the management of the site but not on noise levels, which would be required before the events could happen.

Councillor Richard Eddy said: "I hope and believe the applicants are committed to making this work on what is a challenging site."

Story continues

No acts have yet been announced.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk