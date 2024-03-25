Bristol organisations call on council to protect community spaces

Community organisations are calling for shared spaces in Bristol to be protected.

The city-wide campaign, Roots of Resilience: Saving Community Spaces, is backed by 16 groups and calls for measures to safeguard community buildings.

It comes as many councils across England consider the sale of assets to address budget shortfalls.

Bristol City Council has been approached for comment.

The manifesto, which was compiled by leaders of the organisations, calls for the council to implement several changes to ensure that community buildings are appropriately valued.

It includes reviewing the community asset transfer process, increasing the number of community-owned assets in line with the council's One City Plan, and developing a capital investment strategy.

Those behind the campaign have also invited members of the community to share what their local space means to them, by adding their thoughts to ribbons which will be tied to existing structures to highlight their impact on residents.

"Our community spaces are like the roots of a tree which are connected throughout the city.

"And just like a tree, they have a city-wide impact, providing oxygen to the entire city," Steve Sayers, chief executive officer of Windmill Hill City Farm, said.

"Without changes to how decisions are made about community infrastructure, the future of those spaces will always be at risk," Mr Sayers added.

"The suggestions we are putting forward will enable us to secure a brighter future for our much-loved community spaces."

Emma Harvey, chief executive officer of Trinity Community Arts, said: "The choices we make now in response to the challenge of preserving civic and cultural infrastructure in the face of financial uncertainty is a decision that will have lasting consequences for future generations, and this is why it is vital that we take steps now."

