Bristol in pictures: Emotional moments of 2024

Steve Mellen - BBC News, Bristol
·3 min read
A female England football fan looks at a big screen at the Propyard venue in Bristol, with her hands behind her head. She has blonde hair and is wearing a white England replica shirt.
Fans across the city celebrated and suffered as England reached the final of Euro 2024 [PA Media]

We're taking a look back at the photographs that captured life in Bristol across the 12 months of 2024.

The round-up includes eye-catching moments from hot air balloons on College Green, to the buzzing crowd at new venue Prospect, to FA Cup celebrations.

January

Bristol City player Tommy Conway celebrates with his hands in the air after City beat West Ham in the FA Cup at Ashton Gate. He is being followed by two men who are filming him with their phones and in the background the stands are still full of fans.
[PA Media]

Cup glory: Bristol City gave their fans a good start to 2024 by beating Premier League side West Ham in the FA Cup after taking the London side to a replay at Ashton Gate.

February

Rock band You Me At Six perform on stage at the O2 Academy in Bristol. The picture is taken from the side of the venue showing the band on stage backlit by white lights and the standing area packed with fans with their hands in the air.
[Getty Images]

Let the music play: You Me At Six helped get Bristol's live gig calendar up and running in February in another memorable year for concerts in the city, as we shall see in later months...

March

An actor playing Edward Scissorhands sits on stage at the Bristol Hippodrome in his dark costume with large pairs of scissors attached to both of his hands and a faded, tatty sofa behind him. The stage is illuminated with a blue/white light.
[Johan Persson]

The shows must go on: Edward Scissorhands was one of the bigger performances to come to Bristol in the early part of the year, the dance production entertaining audiences at the Bristol Hippodrome.

April

Bristol Bears' Benhard Janse van Rensburg scores a try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Newcastle Falcons at Ashton Gate. He is pictured airborne as he approaches the try line with the ball in his right hand and his left hand poised to control his landing.
[Getty Images]

Hair he goes: Benhard Janse van Rensburg scores for Bristol in a match against Newcastle at Ashton Gate. His retro mullet hairdo generated headlines in a year that saw the much-maligned style make something of a comeback.

May

A large crowd is packed in front of a large heart-shaped main stage at the Love Saves The Day festival in Bristol in May 2024. The stage is illuminated with white lights as the band The Streets perform. The image is taken after dark and the crowd is mostly in shadow.
[Giulia Spadafore]

May magic: The Streets were one of the acts that drew tens of thousands of music fans to Ashton Court as Love Saves The Day festival returned.

June

A large group of fans are packed into the Lloyds Amphitheatre during Bristol Sounds to watch the band Skindred. Many of them are looking towards the stage but one man is facing the camera and holding out an arm as he sings along. He has a black vest on, a goatee and moustache and sunglasses.
[Nadine Ballantyne]

Harbourside highs: The weather doesn't always play ball but the ticket holders for the multiple Bristol Sounds concerts were largely blessed with sunshine and clear skies including for the Skindred concert, above.

July

A trio of young women paddle their homemade cardboard craft on Bristol's harbourside during the Bristol Harbour Festival 2024. In the background large crowds can be seen watching from the Prince Street Bridge. The women are using large cardboard oars and their craft is painted blue and decorated with film characters such as Nemo and Dory.
[Paul Box]

Water spectacle: The annual harbour festival returned in July with familiar favourites such as the cardboard boat race, with homemade craft being raced across the water, some faring better than others.

August

A cluster of colourful hot air balloons are seen from the air on College Green in the centre of Bristol. The image also shows a large part of the city in the background including Park Street and the harbourside.
[Getty Images]

Up and away: Any photo round-up of Bristol would not be complete without hot air balloons. The city's world-famous fiesta returned in August, creating some beautiful scenes.

September

Staff and players of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club stand for a team shot on the pitch at the County Ground in Bristol behind a plinth on which rests the Vitality Blast T20 trophy which they won at finals day at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It is a sunny day and the pavilion is visible in the background.
[Gloucestershire CCC]

Champions: Gloucestershire were able to return victorious to Bristol after beating Somerset at T20 finals day in Birmingham, having reached the Edgbaston showcase with a series of wins towards the end of the summer.

October

A large warehouse venue called Prospect in Bristol is packed as people dance during a DJ set. Some people in the crowd are on the shoulders of others and above them is industrial machinery including a huge internal crane.
[Sarah Ginn]

New kid on the block: The city welcomed the warehouse venue Prospect at the start of October. The team at the Feeder Road site pledged to bring some of the biggest acts in the music industry to Bristol.

November

A group of men, some wearing woolly hats, stand in the River Avon at Conham in Bristol. It is an autumn day and they are all clasping their hands near their chins. The water is dark green and fairly still.
[PA Media]

Chilling: This group of cold water bathers, at Conham River Park, are part of a large community of people who have embraced the benefits of taking the plunge at spots such as Henleaze Lake and Clevedon Marine Lake, as well as the Avon itself.

December

Players of Bristol Rovers pose for a group photo on the pitch as they celebrate victory after the Adobe Women's FA Cup Third Round match against Oxford United. They are smiling and laughing and many of them are punching the air. The players are wearing the traditional Rovers kit of blue and white quarters.
[Getty Images]

Gas girls' glee: The Bristol Rovers women celebrated after beating Oxford United 3-2 to earn a place in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup where they will take on Aston Villa.

