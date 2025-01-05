Bristol in pictures: Emotional moments of 2024

Fans across the city celebrated and suffered as England reached the final of Euro 2024 [PA Media]

We're taking a look back at the photographs that captured life in Bristol across the 12 months of 2024.

The round-up includes eye-catching moments from hot air balloons on College Green, to the buzzing crowd at new venue Prospect, to FA Cup celebrations.

January

[PA Media]

Cup glory: Bristol City gave their fans a good start to 2024 by beating Premier League side West Ham in the FA Cup after taking the London side to a replay at Ashton Gate.

February

[Getty Images]

Let the music play: You Me At Six helped get Bristol's live gig calendar up and running in February in another memorable year for concerts in the city, as we shall see in later months...

March

[Johan Persson]

The shows must go on: Edward Scissorhands was one of the bigger performances to come to Bristol in the early part of the year, the dance production entertaining audiences at the Bristol Hippodrome.

April

[Getty Images]

Hair he goes: Benhard Janse van Rensburg scores for Bristol in a match against Newcastle at Ashton Gate. His retro mullet hairdo generated headlines in a year that saw the much-maligned style make something of a comeback.

May

[Giulia Spadafore]

May magic: The Streets were one of the acts that drew tens of thousands of music fans to Ashton Court as Love Saves The Day festival returned.

June

[Nadine Ballantyne]

Harbourside highs: The weather doesn't always play ball but the ticket holders for the multiple Bristol Sounds concerts were largely blessed with sunshine and clear skies including for the Skindred concert, above.

July

[Paul Box]

Water spectacle: The annual harbour festival returned in July with familiar favourites such as the cardboard boat race, with homemade craft being raced across the water, some faring better than others.

August

[Getty Images]

Up and away: Any photo round-up of Bristol would not be complete without hot air balloons. The city's world-famous fiesta returned in August, creating some beautiful scenes.

September

[Gloucestershire CCC]

Champions: Gloucestershire were able to return victorious to Bristol after beating Somerset at T20 finals day in Birmingham, having reached the Edgbaston showcase with a series of wins towards the end of the summer.

October

[Sarah Ginn]

New kid on the block: The city welcomed the warehouse venue Prospect at the start of October. The team at the Feeder Road site pledged to bring some of the biggest acts in the music industry to Bristol.

November

[PA Media]

Chilling: This group of cold water bathers, at Conham River Park, are part of a large community of people who have embraced the benefits of taking the plunge at spots such as Henleaze Lake and Clevedon Marine Lake, as well as the Avon itself.

December

[Getty Images]

Gas girls' glee: The Bristol Rovers women celebrated after beating Oxford United 3-2 to earn a place in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup where they will take on Aston Villa.

