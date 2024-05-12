Bristol in pictures: Images from across the city

Steve Mellen - BBC News, Bristol
People dancing with their hands in the air at the Cafe Mambo event at Motion in Bristol
Dance music fans gathered at Motion on Saturday for an Ibiza-style all day event [Alastair Brookes - KoLAB Studios]

At any point, there are dozens of photographers out and about in Bristol capturing snapshots of life, from news to sport and live entertainment.

Here is a selection of images taken in the city over the weekend.

A cheetah at Bristol Zoo project yawns, showing all of his teeth
[Gildas Griffiths Photography]

Open wide: The cheetahs at the Bristol Zoo Project are a pair of brothers called Jake and Oscar. They live in an enclosure designed to mimic the African savannah which is their natural habitat. Saturday's soaring temperatures presumably helped it feel more like home.

The northern lights in green and purple over trees in Alveston near Bristol
[Jane Godden]

No need to book a special trip: People across the Bristol area got a chance to see the Northern Lights over the weekend. This picture was taken by Jane Godden in Alveston.

Bristol Bears players celebrate a try against Saracens with fans celebrating in the stands behind them
[Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images]

Battling performance: Bristol Bears fans and players celebrate Harry Thacker's try against Saracens at Ashton Gate on Saturday. Sadly for the Bears, Saracens went on to win the match. An impressive crowd of nearly 21,000 fans (below) were at the match.

Bristol Bears fans outside Ashton gate for the match against Saracens
[Bradley Collyer/Press Association]
Hundreds of people dance to a live DJ set in the outdoor area at Motion in Bristol in a Cafe Mambo event
[Alastair Brookes - KoLAB Studios]

Feels like summer: Hundreds of ticket holders got a taste of Ibiza at Motion on Saturday as the sun came out and DJs from the Spanish island's iconic nightspot Café Mambo performed throughout the day.

People sitting on the harbourside in Bristol in the sunshine outside the Arnolfini bar
[BBC]

Friday at the 'Fini: A Bristol tradition when the sun comes out sees hundreds of people dangle their legs over the harbour wall outside the Arnolfini. This was the scene on Friday night (above and below).

People sitting on the harbour wall in Bristol with the MShed cranes visible in the background
[BBC]
The River Avon at high tide seen from Gaol Ferry Bridge between Southville and the harbourside
[BBC]

High tide: The River Avon has one of the biggest tidal ranges in the world. As it passes through the city, like here at the Gaol Ferry Bridge between the south of the city and the harbourside area, it can either be a channel through large mud banks or fast-flowing and impressive.

