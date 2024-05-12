Bristol in pictures: Images from across the city

At any point, there are dozens of photographers out and about in Bristol capturing snapshots of life, from news to sport and live entertainment.

Here is a selection of images taken in the city over the weekend.

[Gildas Griffiths Photography]

Open wide: The cheetahs at the Bristol Zoo Project are a pair of brothers called Jake and Oscar. They live in an enclosure designed to mimic the African savannah which is their natural habitat. Saturday's soaring temperatures presumably helped it feel more like home.

[Jane Godden]

No need to book a special trip: People across the Bristol area got a chance to see the Northern Lights over the weekend. This picture was taken by Jane Godden in Alveston.

[Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images]

Battling performance: Bristol Bears fans and players celebrate Harry Thacker's try against Saracens at Ashton Gate on Saturday. Sadly for the Bears, Saracens went on to win the match. An impressive crowd of nearly 21,000 fans (below) were at the match.

[Bradley Collyer/Press Association]

[Alastair Brookes - KoLAB Studios]

Feels like summer: Hundreds of ticket holders got a taste of Ibiza at Motion on Saturday as the sun came out and DJs from the Spanish island's iconic nightspot Café Mambo performed throughout the day.

[BBC]

Friday at the 'Fini: A Bristol tradition when the sun comes out sees hundreds of people dangle their legs over the harbour wall outside the Arnolfini. This was the scene on Friday night (above and below).

[BBC]

[BBC]

High tide: The River Avon has one of the biggest tidal ranges in the world. As it passes through the city, like here at the Gaol Ferry Bridge between the south of the city and the harbourside area, it can either be a channel through large mud banks or fast-flowing and impressive.

