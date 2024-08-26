Bristol in pictures: The proms and Massive Attack

Steve Mellen - BBC News, Bristol
·3 min read
Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall on stage during the Massive Attack gig on The Downs in Bristol. The screen behind them is glowing red and black and the words "#MKULTRA" are visible in white letters
Massive Attack played to tens of thousands of fans on The Downs on Sunday night [Getty Images]

Bristol was been the scene of two big music events this weekend, with Massive Attack playing a huge homecoming gig in front of tens of thousands of fans on Saturday.

And if that wasn't enough, the world-famous BBC Proms came to the Bristol Beacon over the weekend with multiple events.

Alongside those two blockbuster events there were also celebrity portraits, an old boy coming back to haunt Bristol City and much more.

The front row of fans at the Massive Attack concert on The Downs in Bristol lean on the barrier as they watch the band. Many of them are wearing waterproofs
[Getty Images]
Dozens of musicians, all dressed in white, perform at the centre of the auditorium at Bristol Beacon as part of the BBC Proms weekend in the city. The musicians, members of Paraorchestra, are playing a variety of instruments including violins, cellos and oboes
[Eljay Briss]

A first: The BBC Proms took up residency at the Bristol Beacon over the weekend, the first time the world-famous concerts have been held in this part of the country. Ticket holders were treated to the immersive experience of the Paraorchestra's performances of Virtuous Circle on Saturday night.

You can see more pictures of the proms at Bristol Beacon here.

Hundreds of people are seated watching the BBC singers perform on the stage in The Lantern at Bristol Beacon. The photograph is taken from the back of the auditorium
[Guilia Spadafora/Soul Media]

Assembled voices: As part of the proms at Bristol Beacon, the BBC singers celebrated 100 years since it was formed, performing on Sunday afternoon in The Lantern.

Two Bristol City players run towards each other in celebration after taking the lead against Coventry City at Ashton Gate
[PA Media]

Up and running: Bristol City took the lead against Coventry City through George Tanner in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Ashton Gate. It would have taken them to seven points and to the top of the table, but for Kasey Palmer's late equaliser.

The Clifton Suspension Bridge is in the distance, with the houses of Clifton also visible. In the foreground the River Avon is at high tide with the water lapping at the edge of the reeds
[Elliot Darby/BBC]

The tide is high: Bristol residents have got used to seeing the River Avon at its upper limits this week with high tides bringing the water close to various road edges and bridges - although not over the edge.

A portrait of Sir David Attenborough, mostly in black and white, leans against a red brick wall
[Aex Howick/BBC]

Captured on canvas: Bristol artist John Donaldson has created this portrait of Sir David Attenborough, which he is auctioning off in aid of a motor neurone disease charity, with bidding starting at £500.

A woman holding a flaming stick stands in front of a row of care home residents who are sitting down under gazebos in the sunshine
[The Cote Charity]

Fire it up: Care home residents in Westbury-on-Trym were treated to a day of medieval entertainment including fire dancing, medieval costumes, fencing matches and animal petting. The day of entertainment took place at Katherine House and Griffiths House, which are run by The Cote Charity.

A group of older people sit at a long table which has green floral decorations on it. Some of the people are wearing gold paper crowns.
[The Cote Charity]

Fine dining: The care home residents were served a "medieval banquet" with staff wearing fancy dress for the event, which was open to the public as well as friends and family of the residents.

A group of staff members at Deloitte in Bristol listen to a presentation. Two women are at the centre of the picture, both blonde. One is wearing a white shirt and the other is wearing a black short-sleeved dress with white spots on it
[Deloitte]

A new home: Deloitte staff in Bristol have been getting used to their new offices, part of The Halo building in Finzels Reach in the city centre. The building has been given an accreditation for being sustainable, and will be the base for the company's 750 staff working in the South West.

Players from Bristol Rovers Women and AFC Bournemouth Women football teams tussle for the ball at the Memorial Stadium in Bristol. The ball is seen flying past the Rovers goalkeeper on its way into the net
[Getty Images]

Finding the net: Gemma McGuinness of Bournemouth scores against Bristol Rovers Women at the Memorial Stadium on Sunday. The visitors ran out 5-0 winners in the FA Women's National League Division One South West match.

Tottenham Hotspur's Mikey Moore is challenged by Bristol Rovers' Joel Senior during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match at the Memorial Stadium. Joel Senior is lying on the pitch and holding on to Mikey Moore's shirt
[PA Media]

Get back here: Bristol Rovers' Joel Senior takes a hands-on approach to stopping Tottenham Under-21 player Mikey Moore during the EFL Trophy match at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. The match finished 3-3, with Spurs then winning a penalty shoot-out.

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More Bristol galleries

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories