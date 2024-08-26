Bristol in pictures: The proms and Massive Attack

Massive Attack played to tens of thousands of fans on The Downs on Sunday night [Getty Images]

Bristol was been the scene of two big music events this weekend, with Massive Attack playing a huge homecoming gig in front of tens of thousands of fans on Saturday.

And if that wasn't enough, the world-famous BBC Proms came to the Bristol Beacon over the weekend with multiple events.

Alongside those two blockbuster events there were also celebrity portraits, an old boy coming back to haunt Bristol City and much more.

[Getty Images]

[Eljay Briss]

A first: The BBC Proms took up residency at the Bristol Beacon over the weekend, the first time the world-famous concerts have been held in this part of the country. Ticket holders were treated to the immersive experience of the Paraorchestra's performances of Virtuous Circle on Saturday night.

You can see more pictures of the proms at Bristol Beacon here.

[Guilia Spadafora/Soul Media]

Assembled voices: As part of the proms at Bristol Beacon, the BBC singers celebrated 100 years since it was formed, performing on Sunday afternoon in The Lantern.

[PA Media]

Up and running: Bristol City took the lead against Coventry City through George Tanner in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Ashton Gate. It would have taken them to seven points and to the top of the table, but for Kasey Palmer's late equaliser.

[Elliot Darby/BBC]

The tide is high: Bristol residents have got used to seeing the River Avon at its upper limits this week with high tides bringing the water close to various road edges and bridges - although not over the edge.

[Aex Howick/BBC]

Captured on canvas: Bristol artist John Donaldson has created this portrait of Sir David Attenborough, which he is auctioning off in aid of a motor neurone disease charity, with bidding starting at £500.

[The Cote Charity]

Fire it up: Care home residents in Westbury-on-Trym were treated to a day of medieval entertainment including fire dancing, medieval costumes, fencing matches and animal petting. The day of entertainment took place at Katherine House and Griffiths House, which are run by The Cote Charity.

[The Cote Charity]

Fine dining: The care home residents were served a "medieval banquet" with staff wearing fancy dress for the event, which was open to the public as well as friends and family of the residents.

[Deloitte]

A new home: Deloitte staff in Bristol have been getting used to their new offices, part of The Halo building in Finzels Reach in the city centre. The building has been given an accreditation for being sustainable, and will be the base for the company's 750 staff working in the South West.

[Getty Images]

Finding the net: Gemma McGuinness of Bournemouth scores against Bristol Rovers Women at the Memorial Stadium on Sunday. The visitors ran out 5-0 winners in the FA Women's National League Division One South West match.

[PA Media]

Get back here: Bristol Rovers' Joel Senior takes a hands-on approach to stopping Tottenham Under-21 player Mikey Moore during the EFL Trophy match at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. The match finished 3-3, with Spurs then winning a penalty shoot-out.

