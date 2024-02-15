Bristol stabbing: Boy, 16, knifed to death by mask-wearing thugs who fled scene on bikes

A police officer stands near to the scene of the stabbing (PA)

A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Bristol.

Medics tried to save the teenager but he was pronounced dead in the St Philips area of the city on Wednesday evening.

Avon and Somerset Police said the boy was attacked by two people wearing masks who then fled on bicycles.

He ran to get help after the attack but collapsed and was helped by a motorist before emergency services arrived.

The killing comes weeks after the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: "Tragically, we have lost another young life from our city in utterly horrific circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an unimaginably difficult time and officers will continue to support them.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and we will be working tirelessly to that end.

“While we are keeping an open mind, there is no clear evidence to suggest this is linked to other recent incidents in the city.”

Detectives said they were called by the ambulance service at 6pm to a report that a boy had been found injured on the A420 West Street.

(PA)

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

The victim was attacked in Rawnsley Park by two people wearing masks who then left the scene on bicycles.

After being stabbed, the boy ran to Stapleton Road where a motorist has assisted him before he collapsed in West Street.

Police have now launched a murder investigation to identify those responsible and a critical incident declared.

A spokesman said while formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place, his family have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The force said: “The A420 was closed between West Street and the Lawrence Hill roundabout to allow crime scene investigators to examine the scene but has since reopened overnight.

(PA)

“A cordon remains in place in Rawnsley Park.

“Officers continue to make enquiries this morning, including reviewing CCTV footage and there will be increased patrols in the area.

“If you have any concerns then please approach an officer.

“These tragedies are a stark reminder of the horrific impact knife crime has on our communities.

“One of our key priorities is to reduce knife crime and we are working year-round to tackle it.”