Bristol suitcase suspect named as police find more human remains in Shepherds Bush

Police have discovered additional human remains in Shepherds Bush as part of their ongoing investigation into the grisly find of body parts in suitcases on Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Detectives have named 24-year-old Colombian national Yostin Andres Mosquera as the prime suspect following the initial discovery on Wednesday.

While formal identification of the victims from the Bristol incident is yet to be completed, both are believed to be adult males.

The results of the first post-mortem examination have been described as "inconclusive", with a secondpost-mortem currently underway.

On Friday, police arrested a 36-year-old man in Greenwich, south London. It is understood this individual has been released without charge.

Forensic officers at an address in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol (PA Wire)

Scotland Yard has now taken over the manhunt and police were also seen erecting a crime scene in Scotts Road, Shepherds Bush, west London, in connection.

There they found more body parts, it has been revealed, although police have said that these are connected to the Bristol discovery and that there are only two victims.

Police have said Mosquera is the man pictured in the CCTV appeal released on Thursday and not the man arrested in Greenwich.

Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

Deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine said in a statement: “This is a fast-moving enquiry with detectives in London and Bristol actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“Locating Yostin Andres Mosquera, however, is the priority and I appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

“We are drawing on resources from across the Met to find and apprehend the suspect and I would urge anyone who believes they see him, or who knows of his whereabouts, to call 999 straight away. Do not approach him.

“We recognise this has caused significant concern to residents in the Clifton area and will cause concern among those who live and work in West London.”

The force has released two pictures of Mosquera, showing a black man with a beard, wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket and black trainers with thick white soles and carrying a black backpack.

Undated Metropolitan Police handout photo of Yostin Andres Mosquera (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Witnesses have described how the man, who arrived at the Bristol bridge in a taxi, was challenged after the “tatty” suitcase was seen to be leaking blood.

He left the scene, reportedly chased by a cyclist, and made off in the direction of Leigh Woods, leaving the suitcase behind.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers arrived at the scene within 10 minutes and discovered that the suitcase, along with a second located a short distance from the bridge, contained human remains.

Police also confirmed that a taxi had been seized and said the taxi driver was helping officers with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote the Met Police reference CAD 306 12JUL.