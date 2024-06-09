Nine held after knife attack on two men

There is a large police presence and cordon at Easton Way [BBC]

Nine people have been arrested following a knife attack in Easton that left two people injured, one seriously, police have said.

A cordon remains in place following the assault near Rawnsley Park, Bristol, at about 04:40 BST.

Officers said two men in their 20s had been taken to hospital with knife wounds, with one in a critical condition.

Nine people had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Forensics officers are at the scene on Easton Way [BBC]

Officers believe the victims and suspects are known to each other.

Easton Way is closed between the junction with Stapleton Road and Pennywell Road.

There is also no access to Easton Way from Old Market.

Police are seeking witnesses from the Stapleton Road and Rawnsley Park area between 04:15 and 05:00.

There is also a police presence at Rawnsley House [BBC]

Rawnsley Park has been cordoned off [BBC]

