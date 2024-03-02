Brit awards 2024 – full list of winners as they happen

This year’s Brit awards trophy, designed by Rachel Jones. Photograph: John Marshall/JM Enternational

British album of the year

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

British artist of the year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

British group

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

New artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar

Raye – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React

Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven

International artist

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International group

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International song

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

Rock/alternative act

Blur

Bring Me the Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/grime/rap act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Romy

Pop act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Songwriter of the year

Raye

Producer of the year

Chase & Status

Rising Star

The Last Dinner Party

Global Icon

Kylie Minogue