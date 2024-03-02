Brit awards 2024 – full list of winners as they happen
British album of the year
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
British artist of the year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
British group
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
New artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
Song of the year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You the Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
Raye – Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
Venbee and Goddard – Messy in Heaven
International artist
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International group
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International song
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Robin Schulz and Oliver Tree – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water
Rock/alternative act
Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy
Pop act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
R&B act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Songwriter of the year
Raye
Producer of the year
Chase & Status
Rising Star
Global Icon
Kylie Minogue