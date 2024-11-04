Brit Awards voters who select shortlist and winners to be offered ‘diversity lessons’

Sam Smith who declared himself gender-neutral is seen at the 2023 Brits - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Organisers of the Brit Awards have offered voters diversity lessons in the ceremony’s latest inclusivity drive.

Dr Jo Twist, the chief executive of the awards, said they are now offering “conscious voting” to help members make more “informed” and diverse choices when awarding the accolades.

For the 2025 ceremony, organisers have announced the introduction of “conscious voter guidance”, which Dr Twist insisted helps voters to “be supported in making their informed choices”.

It will also offer online lessons on the principles of “conscious voting”, which is designed to support the Brits’ diversity and inclusion goals.

Dr Twist, who is also chief executive of the British Phonographic Industry, explained that the voters play an “integral” role in “ensuring that the full breadth of our diverse music industry can be represented”.

She added: “That’s why we take the composition of the academy so seriously, taking great care to refresh its make-up so that it can remain relevant in a consistently changing cultural landscape and evolve with the awards, and this year we have introduced conscious voter guidance, so that the members can be supported in making their informed choices.”

It comes after organisers faced fierce backlash for scrapping gendered award categories in 2022 in an effort to be inclusive of non-binary artists.

Organisers were initially urged to go gender-neutral after Sam Smith, one of the UK’s biggest-selling singers, was excluded from the nominations in 2021 after adopting “they” and “them” pronouns.

The merging of male, female and non-binary nominees into a single artist of the year category saw all the nominees last year being male.

Kylie Minogue accepted a lifetime achievement award at the 2024 Brits - JMEnternational/Getty

Adele, its inaugural winner, appeared to disagree with the move when she won in 2022, saying in her speech: “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist.”

The Brit Awards’ 1,200-person Voting Academy is responsible for determining the shortlists for the ceremony as well as the overall winners.

The session will take the form of a 90-minute online lesson on Nov 27 with a diversity and inclusion consultant who will teach them “about conscious voting principles” and who also advises the BBC and the Houses of Parliament.

An invitation to the optional course, seen by the Daily Mail, states that it will “interrogate the ways in which possible unconscious bias can often reveal itself”.

It adds that “the course aims to ensure that all participants leave with the practical tools required to reduce the effects of personal and organisational bias and be able to make conscious voting decisions”.

An insider told the newspaper that the awards organisers are “doing everything they can to avoid another embarrassing furore” following last year’s all-male nominations backlash.

They added: “They are determined not to row back on the disaster that was getting rid of gender categories.

“Instead, they hope that the new training course will do the trick, and ensure more diverse shortlists.”