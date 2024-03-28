Briton dies after jumping from Australia 'tourist attraction' bridge

It happened at Noosa Sound Bridge in Australia

A British man has died after an apparent accident while jumping from a bridge in Australia popular with thrill-seekers.

Joshua Santos Christian, 32, is believed to have jumped from the Noosa Sound Bridge in Queensland on Sunday.

Jumping from the landmark had recently been "strictly prohibited" because of construction work ongoing beneath.

Mr Christian was believed to be from Wirral, Merseyside.

He had been with friends when the incident took place in the early hours at the bridge in the Noosa Heads area.

Emergency services were called when he failed to resurface and his body was found about five hours later.

A fundraising page set up to help his family repatriate his body to the UK has so far raised more than £14,000.

The UK foreign office told the BBC it was aware of the case and was providing consulate support to the man's family.

Coroner's report

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities."

On Facebook, a friend of Mr Christian, Shaunagh Lee, said he had been "living his best life" in Brisbane for the last five to six years.

The tribute on the fundraising page said: "He moved to Australia and was in a happy place smashing life with his Aussie tribe and his loving girlfriend, Becca."

"He passed happy and loving life and always living up to his motto 'here for a good time not a long time'.

"Josh lived for his friends and beautiful family. He loved finding the joy and passion in everything, he completely embodied music and dancing, both were in his blood, he danced first and thought later."

Queensland Police have confirmed that a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Noosa Council chief executive, Larry Sengstock told local media the incident was a "tragic reminder" of why people should not jump from the bridge.

