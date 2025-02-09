Brit family of freed Israeli hostage say he was unaware wife and daughters killed in Hamas attack

Eli Sharabi with his mother and sister, and earlier Hamas gunmen (Israel Defense Forces / AP)

The British family of released hostage Eli Sharabi said he did not know his wife and daughters were killed in the October 7 attack until after his release on Saturday,

Mr Sharabi, 52, was taken hostage by Hamas gunmen from Kibbutz Beeri 16 months ago.

His Bristol-born wife Lianne and teenage daughters Noiya and Yahel were killed by militants while hiding in their safe room.

Mr Sharabi’s brother Yossi Sharabi, who lived next door, was killed in captivity.

Lianne’s parents Gill and Pete Brisley told BBC News that an Israeli Defence Forces soldier told him what happened to his family after he and fellow captives Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34, were freed on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing thin as they were paraded by Hamas on a stage in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the hostages’ emaciated condition sparked outrage in Israel.

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi stands on a stage escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP) (AP)

Speaking after his release, Mr Sharabi said he was “very happy today to return to my wife and daughters”.

But when Mr and Mrs Brisley spoke to their son-in-law on a video call, he was lucid but his “voice a bit husky”.

The couple, from Bridgend, South Wales who are due to fly out to see Mr Sharabi soon, said: “He got choked up a couple of times but managed a small smile for us. Such a brave man.”

Mrs Brisley added: “The only thing that keeps us going is the fact we know Eli is back. At least there’s one member of our very close family that is still alive.

“[We’re] grateful to him for our two beautiful granddaughters, didn’t have them for long enough. We need now to concentrate on all of the happy times.

“So we live in our memories, that’s all we can do. Think about them, talk about them, and make sure nobody forgets them.”