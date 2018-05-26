Britain's Got Talent confirms final airdate and time

From Digital Spy

Britain's Got Talent has confirmed when this year's finale will air, with the show unveiling the 2018 winner next Sunday (June 3) at 7.30pm.

On top of that, next week's semi-finals will get a big format change. As always, two acts from each semi-final will go through to the final – but this year, the act who has the highest public vote will automatically go into the final.

The four judges will then decide from between the second and third-placed acts to determine who will join them in the final.

And the Britain's Got Talent 2018 champion will go home with a prize of £250,000 and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Earlier on tonight's (May 26) Britain's Got More Talent, presenter Stephen Mulhern also revealed who will perform as special guest throughout semi-final week and in the final.

On the first show, the cast of Matilda the Musical will perform, followed on the next evening by tenor Alfie Boe.

Rita Ora will perform on the third night, followed by the cast of Chicago the Musical on the fourth before the week is rounded off with last year's Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers.

As for the grand finale, the cast of Magic Mike Live will do their thing, as will the cast of Tina The Musical – though Stephen did lament the fact they couldn't get the actual Tina Turner. Oh, that would have been glorious.

Tonight's show also revealed which acts will be going through to the semi-finals, with the judges whittling down dozens of auditionees and ending a load of dreams. Such is showbiz.

You can read a complete list of who we will see trying for a spot in that all-important final right here.

Britain's Got Talent continues on Monday (May 28) with the first semi-final at 7.30pm on ITV.

