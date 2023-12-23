Britain has become too cavalier about the security of its politicians

British Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer is showered with glitter by a protester during his keynote speech at the Labour Party Conference

At the height of his powers, Tony Blair thought he and his colleagues should have a private jet. Cue a depressingly predictable outcry. Critics, including his rival Gordon Brown, thought it was too showy and would upset voters struggling to afford train tickets, and so “Blair Force One” never took off.

The year was 2005 and, ever since, successive prime ministers have continued to use a haphazard mix of public transport, RAF planes and whatever else they can charter for domestic and overseas engagements. Foreign dignitaries are astonished to observe our leaders grubbing around this way. The habit may be respected by British taxpayers but, on the world stage, it does nothing to counter the impression of a nation in decline.

Now there is another increasingly urgent consideration: safety. This is less about Rishi Sunak, who at least has a security detail, and more about other high profile political figures, who have little to no publicly-funded protection.

Take Labour MP David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, who was recently buzzing around the West Bank in a taxi. Very soon, he may hold one of the great offices of state. Doesn’t he deserve better than these patch and mend arrangements?

Then there’s his boss Sir Keir Starmer, whose security is repeatedly being tested. The glitter bomb attack at Labour Party conference took place before the Israel/Gaza conflict, which has surely increased the threat he faces given his backing for Israel. Out and about, he has had to endure regular harrassment by pro-Palestinian supporters, not all of whom can be relied upon to fight their cause using words.

In a few short months, the Leader of the Opposition may well be in Downing Street. Meanwhile, he is forced to run the gauntlet of crazed protestors wrapped in red, black and green flags.

For Nigel Farage, who has never been afforded taxpayer-funded protection, public transport has long been totally out of the question. On the brink of a return to frontline politics, the former Brexit Party leader remains haunted by multiple terrifying experiences on the campaign trail. He faces another year of forking out for chauffeur-driven cars and a full security detail.

From the earliest days of the Israel/Hamas conflict, MPs have been anxious about their personal security. Their creeping – and entirely rational – fear of physical attack can’t not have distorted the debate, resulting in a significant degree of self-censorship. In the run-up to a general election that is likely to transform the political landscape, all this could get very much worse. Labour MPs who have angered their constituents by backing Israel may be particularly exposed. Cash-strapped voters fed up with the sorry state of the nation may not be instinctively sympathetic, but would rightly be appalled by any avoidable tragedy.

Of course, it is neither practical nor desirable to provide every MP and election candidate with publicly-funded security. However, those involved in staging public events involving politicians – including the BBC – have a duty to consider the risks to participants, and their associated responsibilities.

Ahead of a recording of Radio 4’s Any Questions in Burnley earlier this month, the panel – which included Cabinet Office minister Ether McVey; shadow international development secretary Lisa Nandy; and Reform party leader Richard Tice – were confronted by an anti-Semitic mob. On this occasion, nobody came to any harm, which was lucky, because there was no police presence.

Meanwhile, high profile political figures owe it to themselves to travel safely. Now is no time to demonstrate “man of the people” credentials by messing around on public transport.

