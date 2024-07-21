Britain Behind Bars: A Secret History review – the inside story of a broken, brutal prison system

Leila Latif
·5 min read
<span>Bang to rights? Rob Rinder examines the prison system in Britain Behind Bars: A Secret History.</span><span>Photograph: Gareth Iwan Jones Photographer/Channel 4</span>
Bang to rights? Rob Rinder examines the prison system in Britain Behind Bars: A Secret History.Photograph: Gareth Iwan Jones Photographer/Channel 4

What is the fundamental function of prison? The jury is out on whether it is retribution, rehabilitation or protecting the public. But in recent years, with a more complex understanding of mental health, addiction and the criminalisation of poverty, its role in supposedly civilised society has been called into question. While Tory cabinet after Tory cabinet has forged the path of more punitive sentences, many people – myself included – have been questioning the purpose of increasing mass incarceration. Many of us have been calling for a shift towards a more Scandinavian model, which would abandon the rampant overpopulation of our prisons and shift the focus on to helping criminals to become fully contributing members of their communities. It’s a particularly relevant question given that, within days of the election, prisons were said to be so full they were at breaking point, prompting Labour to announce an early release scheme – and possibly even rethink their whole approach to incarceration, given the appointment of James Timpson as prisons minister.

Even though Britain Behind Bars: A Secret History hasn’t shifted my stance on the matter, presenter Rob Rinder’s approach to the subject leads to a far more interesting programme than my own hand-wringing liberalism would have done. The lawyer and broadcaster has a fundamental belief in the legal system and sees these institutions as serving a crucial purpose – but comes to it with curiosity and empathy for inmates past and present. Over three episodes, he looks into three of Britain’s most famous prisons – Dartmoor, Shrewsbury and Shepton Mallet – and interviews experts and former residents of the institutions. In the case of Dartmoor, he believes it is “Britain’s Alcatraz”, an imposing, isolated place that was the site of an infamous riot in 1990 in which a prisoner up on the roof loudly decried the “brutality of this place” – one where stabbings were rife and the inmates spent most of their lives without human contact, being let out of their cells only to empty their buckets of human waste.

Shrewbury’s legacy is even darker, being a prison that was notorious for its association with the Pierrepoint family, a line of prolific public executioners who, across the generations, took a disturbing level of pride in their work until their last hanging, in 1956. As one of Shrewsbury’s former residents says, incredulously: “How [did] they sleep at night? I know I’ve been a bit of a nut job in my time, but I can’t imagine hanging 10 people by Wednesday.”

Finally, the series examines the prisons that were geared towards locking up petty criminals – specifically Shepton Mallet, best known as the place that temporarily incarcerated the Krays in the 1950s. Despite Rinder’s faith in a justice system that has defined his professional life, he views Shepton Mallet as being not just overly punitive but a place that created more criminality than it prevented.

The programme’s approach is thoughtful and thorough. Rinder and his team connect the past and the present, showing the terrible parallels between the experiences of contemporary inmates and those who were locked up in the same cells many decades before. The edit may initially seem a little chaotic as it cuts between Rinder and interviews with former prisoners and the experts trawling through archives, but there proves to be a method here as a thorough account is built up of a justice system that has vacillated between the well-intentioned and the desperately cruel. There are a few moments of dark humour, with Rinder explaining how seriously theft was taken in the Georgian era and that even exacting violence against livestock was punishable by death. One former inmate of Shrewsbury even displays some impeccable comic timing: “Not being funny, but if you stole a sheep nowadays you wouldn’t be executed for it … You might get a visit from the RSCPA.”

Such moments of levity are sparse, no doubt appropriately so. Rinder is deeply disturbed to discover the pride that people took in their work as floggers and executioners, particularly as his family endured the Holocaust and the banal evil of those just following orders. As he says: “It’s a really interesting thing when we think about capital punishment – and the work people do if they don’t think too deeply about the moral issues around them. If it’s … just doing a job, … the human being who is killed is irrelevant to the work.”

The series’ title fails to convey the serious nuance that the documentary brings to its subject. Nor does it do justice to the harrowing moment when Rinder absorbs the contents of a letter from a member of the Pierrepoint family that implores the then home secretary to help him fulfil his dreams of becoming a prolific executioner.

Rinder is clearly in inner turmoil as he pores over the facts, but nevertheless he remains committed to the justice system. His unease around the consequences for breaking the law lead to considered but compelling television and his approach seems to come down to his background in the field. As a lawyer, he never leaps to conclusions but meticulously inches forward based on confirmed evidence. Even when the prisoners interviewed for the programme advocate for the brutality they endured behind bars – claiming it helped them turn their lives around – Rinder proceeds with caution, unwilling to lend too much credence to a single anecdote in a sea of misery. Britain Behind Bars may not compel the masses to do away with the prison system altogether, but it presents solid evidence that can only further inform the debate.

  • Britain Behind Bars is on Channel 4 and available online

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • He raped and kidnapped two Pierce County women at knifepoint. Here is his sentence

    Jurors convicted the man for attacking the women in October 2022.

  • 'Nothing short of a miracle': Missing N.L. fishing crew arrive home safely

    The crew of the Elite Navigator, the fishing vessel missing since Wednesday, are home after spending days in a life-raft on the Atlantic Ocean. (Arlette Lazarenko)The crew of the Elite Navigator, the fishing vessel missing since Wednesday, arrived home safely on Saturday.The seven crew members were greeted by hundreds of people celebrating their return to Valleyfield, a municipality that is part of the town of New-Wes Valley.Some residents were waiting on the docks and its surrounding areas with

  • Rescue teams find hiker who was missing for 2 weeks in Kentucky's Red River Gorge

    Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.

  • Community calls for road safety after pregnant woman, baby killed in crosswalk crash

    Hundreds of people gathered at a downtown Toronto park Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and her baby who were killed after the woman was hit by driver at a pedestrian crosswalk earlier this week.The janaza funeral prayer, an Islamic funeral ritual, was held just steps away from the Regent Park intersection where the 42-year-old woman was hit."All of the family members are sick and we are also very sad," said Mohammad Aslam Uddin, imam of Islamic Research Centre of Canada, Masjid A

  • How a Teen Helped Solve Her Own Murder 10 Years Ago: Revisiting the April Millsap Case

    April Millsap was out walking her dog when she was kidnapped and beaten to death

  • 7 arrested in Toronto area as part of global fraud investigation

    Toronto police have arrested seven people as part of an international fraud investigation associated with organized crime groups in West Africa.The seven, all from the Toronto Area, are accused of receiving and moving illicit funds taken from victims, with losses in excess of $1.3 million, according to police. The names of the suspects have not been released because police said the investigation is ongoing.Det.-Sgt. Anthony Coscarella of the Toronto police's financial crimes unit said in a news

  • Man lands $25,000 fine after destruction of snake habitat in LaSalle

    A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a

  • Woman Arrested for Smashing Windows of Cybertruck Ice Cream Truck

    Cream Big Out in wild Ohio, a woman has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windows of a Cybertruck out of which someone ran an ice cream stand. As Dayton's WHIO local broadcaster reports, a 29-year-old Indiana woman was arrested earlier this week for clobbering the futuristic-looking Tesla truck used by the owners of Cyber Cream […]

  • California property owners abuse the bodies of janitorial workers. We must act | Opinion

    Nothing exemplifies California’s extremes of wealth and poverty like the gap between property owners and the janitors who mop their floors.

  • Man fatally shot in apparent road-rage incident in Indianapolis; police investigating

    Cellphone video captured the altercation, which is still under investigation. The shooter was detained at the scene, then released.

  • US woman freed after 43 years in prison for murder she didn’t commit

    Sandra Hemme has spent almost all of her adult life in prison for a 1980 murder in St. Joseph, Missouri.

  • Ottawa teacher charged with sexual assault, sexual interference

    An Ottawa teacher is facing four charges following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults involving a male under the age of 18, police say.Rayon Finnikin, 37, was charged Friday with sexual assault, voyeurism, sexual exploitation and telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for a specific criminal offence. The alleged assaults began in 2019 and occurred at Ottawa-based programs and schools, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a Friday night media release.Investigators belie

  • A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.

  • Witnesses say woman dragged by Nunavik Police Service was having a seizure

    WARNING: This story contains some distressing details.A video circulating online of the arrest of a woman in Salluit, Que., is causing outrage. Witnesses to the incident on Thursday night say the woman was having a seizure while she was being dragged by police into custody. Nunavik Police Service deputy chief of administration, Shaun Longstreet, said the incident began with reports of a woman possibly driving while intoxicated. "Officers responded immediately to the call, and upon locating the v

  • A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin over an iPhone

    HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone.

  • How Two Wandering Cows Started a Culture War

    NEWFANE, N.Y. — One summer day, a cow and a steer walked away from their farm. The cow was black and was named Blackee. The steer was golden brown, with two stubby horns. He was named Hornee. Nobody knows when the cows got out, or how. They crossed a field and a road and wandered onto a neighbor’s yard. This type of thing sometimes happens in rural western New York, where pastures and farms stretch for miles. But Hornee and Blackee had crossed not into another farm but into an animal sanctuary w

  • How the FBI’s surprise raid on developer Sergio Pino’s Cocoplum home unfolded

    “He was not intimidated by the fact that law enforcement and the FBI was actively investigating him,” said the district’s U.S. Attorney.

  • Missing Mom's Suspected Killer Arrested After Daughter Finds Pieces Of Bone On Her Driveway

    Prosecutors say James Drahos, 58, struck his girlfriend in the head and left her body outside for about 8 hours.

  • 9 shot, 3 fatally, when 'multiple' gunmen open fire at large Philadelphia party, police say

    Nine people were shot, three fatally, when gunfire involving multiple gunmen erupted early Sunday at a party in Philadelphia, authorities said. The mass shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia, where a party attended by more than 100 people was taking place, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. When officers arrived, they found victims suffering from gunshot wounds and multiple spent shell casings scattered in the area, Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace said during a news conference at the scene.

  • China's Xi urges all-out rescue efforts after highway bridge collapse kills 11

    President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue efforts after a highway bridge collapse on Friday in Shaanxi province in China's northwest killed 11 people, state media reported on Saturday. The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. (1240 GMT) in Shangluo city on Friday when a highway bridge collapsed due to a flash flood, causing some vehicles to fall into the river. As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, five vehicles were confirmed to have fallen into the water and 30 people were reported missing, state media said.