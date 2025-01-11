Britain endures coldest night for 15 years as temperatures drop below -18C

A woman walks her dogs through thick snow near Bowes in Durham - Owen Humphreys/PA

Britain has recorded its coldest January night in 15 years as the freezing conditions continue.

Temperatures dropped to -18.7C in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on Friday night, the Met Office said.

It is the coldest overnight temperature in January since 2010, when the mercury dropped below -15C several times, including -22.3C on Jan 8 in Altnaharra.

Much of Britain endured below-freezing temperatures overnight, including lows of -11C in Shap, Cumbria, and -5C at Heathrow.

The average low in northern Scotland for this time of year is around 0.3C, while for England, overnight lows are about 1.5C to 1.6C.

Temperatures dropped to -18.7C in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on Friday night, the Met Office said

The icy conditions come after it emerged on Friday that Britain has just a week of gas supplies left.

The UK’s storage sites are around half full, said British Gas owner Centrica – 26pc lower than this time last year.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold-weather health alert for all of England until Tuesday.

Amber warnings have been extended and will now run until Jan 14, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is probable, the agency said.

Heavy overnight snow blanketed Loxley in Sheffield

Zoe Hutin, the Met Office meteorologist, said Saturday is forecast to be cold too, with temperatures expected to drop widely to below freezing overnight in eastern areas.

She said: “So another chilly night to come on Saturday, but then as we go into Sunday and into Monday, then we can start to expect temperatures to recover somewhat.

“I won’t rule out the risk of seeing something around or just below freezing again on Sunday night into Monday, but it won’t be quite so dramatic as the temperatures that we’re going to experience as we go overnight tonight.”

Looking ahead to next week, she said: “We’re saying it’s getting milder but by no stretch does that mean [temperatures] are going to be above average, it just will feel comparatively much more pleasant than it is at the moment.”

Britain has experienced a “particularly long cold spell”, she said, adding: “It has been getting progressively colder each night this week, whereas looking at previous years, we’ve had maybe two or three days where things have been particularly cold.”