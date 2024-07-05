Britain has entered a new era of sectarian politics

Rakib Ehsan
·3 min read
Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn

Much of the focus on the 2024 general election will be on Labour’s landslide, the impressive Liberal Democrat performance, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage finally entering the House of Commons. But the victories for a string of pro-Gaza independents should not be ignored.

While Left-wing maverick and leader of the Workers Party of Britain George Galloway failed to win in Rochdale, pro-Gaza independents elected include former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Islington North, Ayoub Khan in Birmingham Perry Barr, Adnan Hussain in Blackburn, Iqbal Mohamed in Dewsbury and Batley, and Shockat Adam in Leicester South (where Labour heavyweight Jonathan Ashworth was defeated). Pro-Gaza independent Leanne Mohamad nearly pulled off an astonishing win in Ilford North, where Wes Streeting now has a majority of just 528 votes.

The political movement of pro-Gaza independents was seriously underestimated in the build-up to the general election – most of all, by the Labour Party itself. But it shouldn’t come as a surprise. YouGov polling ahead of the general election found that Labour Party support among British Pakistanis and Bangladeshis – two Sunni-dominant ethnic groups – had dropped to under half (44 per cent). In the era of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, this was in the region of 90 per cent. More than two in five identified the ongoing Israel-Gaza situation as one of the most important issues to them in deciding how they would vote in the general election – 41 per cent. To put it in perspective, this dropped to 5 per cent across the British public.

It is clear as day that Sir Keir Starmer’s positioning on Gaza has hurt Labour in its Muslim-heavy heartlands. The Labour leader specifically referring to Bangladesh in the context of illegal migration during an interview with The Sun provided an additional layer of anti-Labour hostility within British-Bangladeshi communities.

The Muslim Vote campaign, which sought to help mobilise Britain’s Muslim voters around ongoing developments in the Middle East, provides a snapshot of the future of British politics in certain parts of the country. Some will argue that the election of pro-Gaza independents is a much-needed re-invigoration of British democracy and a blow to the instinctively pro-Israel political establishment. But can all this truly be considered a victory for integration in modern Britain?

Labour is being hoisted by its own petard. For years, it has indulged in Muslim religious identity politics based on both domestic and foreign-policy grievances based on Palestine and Kashmir. They have shown pro-Gaza independents the way to go about electoral business in parts of cities such as London, Birmingham, and Leicester, as well as a string of northern industrial towns – from Blackburn in Lancashire to Dewsbury in Yorkshire. Now, they are getting a little taste of their own identitarian medicine.

Labour have won a massive majority – but it is a thin one and many British Muslim voters have given their so-called “natural party” a major headache.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Throws 4th Of July Fit In 'Disgraceful' New Holiday Tantrum

    Critics called out the former president for a bonkers Independence Day message that barely mentioned the holiday.

  • Conservatives Routed in Worst Election Result for 200 Years

    LONDON—The Conservatives, the world’s winningest political party, were booted out of power in dramatic style on Thursday after 14 years of chaotic and divisive rule.The Labour Party had secured a landslide victory, ending an era of Conservative rule over Britain that stretches back to 2010; the year that the iPad and Instagram were launched and Lady Gaga wore that meat dress to the MTV music awards.In that time, the Conservatives have cycled through five leaders, each of them dragging the party

  • Obama Privately Goes Shaky After Offering to Prop Up Biden

    Former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has made his bid to win back the White House even tougher than it had been previously.The Washington Post reports that Obama gave a harsher private assessment of Biden’s chances of re-election following the debate despite publicly trying to ease concerns by tweeting that “bad debates happen.”The outlet reported that Obama “spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offe

  • Tyranny Expert Sums Up A Donald Trump Win With 2 Ominous Words

    Timothy Snyder succinctly predicted what will happen “unless Trump loses.”

  • Trump Caught on Video Claiming ‘Broken-Down’ Biden Has Quit: ‘It’s Kamala’

    Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t

  • ‘Pile Of Crap’: Trump Rails Against Biden, Harris In Unhinged Rant Caught On Video

    The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.

  • 9 out of 10 voters say there are important differences between Biden and Trump. Here’s what they see as the biggest ones

    If there’s one thing that American voters overwhelmingly agree on, it’s that this year’s presidential election presents a stark choice. In the latest CNN poll by SSRS, 91% of registered voters say they see important differences between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, dwarfing even the 77% of voters who said last fall that there were significant divides between the Democratic and Republican parties. Even among the so-called “double haters” – those with unfavorable views of

  • James Carville Issues Blunt Plea To Democratic Donors About Ditching Joe Biden

    The longtime Democratic strategist reportedly warned donors what he’d do if “we don’t do something about this.”

  • Le Pen Rivals Land Blow in Bid to Keep Far Right From Power

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist group and a left-wing alliance strategically pulled hundreds of candidates from the second round of France’s legislative election to reduce the chance of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally getting an absolute majority.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceChina C

  • Mark Hamill Delivers Supreme Trump Troll With Some Scathing Holiday 'News'

    The actor included a visual aid in his Independence Day message.

  • Trump Reveals His Shiny New ‘No Holds Barred’ Debate Plan

    Donald Trump spent the latter half of his Fourth of July spamming posts to Truth Social, where he raged against Jack Smith, took shots at ABC News’ George “Slopadopoulos,” and even revealed the parameters of his dream presidential debate night. That debate, Trump wrote, would be “no holds barred” with only him and Biden on stage—no moderators in sight. “What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned debate,” Trump wrote, “the way it used to be.”Read mo

  • Freeland defends implementation of digital services tax

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government’s decision to move forward on implementing the digital services tax, adding that it has had “detailed conversations” with the U.S. despite the American government’s public protestations. Freeland said a number of G7 countries already have such a tax in place.

  • FACT FOCUS: Trump wasn’t exonerated by the presidential immunity ruling, even though he says he was

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday misrepresented in a social media post what the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity means for his civil and criminal cases.

  • As calls grow for Biden to drop out, new poll shows Michelle Obama would beat Trump

    Former First Lady Michelle Obama would beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical match up, according to a new poll.

  • Leaked polling memo ‘shook Democrats in their boots,’ says former Obama adviser

    Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer said that a leaked polling memo “shook Democrats in their boots” in a Wednesday Substack post. The polling memo from Open Labs, leaked to Puck News, showed how President Biden’s support was sliding following his panic-inducing debate performance Thursday. The Open Labs memo noted the “largest single-week drop” in Biden’s…

  • Authoritarianism Expert Exposes Chilling ‘Codeword’ In ‘Project 2025’ Plan For Trump

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat highlighted “one of the most alarming things” about the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s handbook for a potential second Trump term.

  • EU Warns Hungary’s Orban Against Plan to Visit Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday he is on a “fact-finding” mission and not negotiating on behalf of the European Union about the war in Ukraine, even as the bloc warned him not to visit Moscow.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidSingapore Couples Are Marrying Earlier to Buy Homes, Leading Some to RegretNewsom Shocks California Politics by Scrap

  • Trudeau Catches Flak From West Coast Ally’s Reelection Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- A few months ago, David Eby appeared to be cruising toward an easy reelection win in British Columbia, the west coast Canadian province that’s been enjoying a robust economy, with newcomers flocking to its scenery, schools and jobs.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidSingapore Couples Are Marrying Earlier to Buy Homes, Leading Some to RegretNewsom Shocks Califo

  • How Obama mentored the new UK prime minister to help him tell his story

    The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, has been mentored by Barack Obama. The relationship is likely to continue if Starmer wins the UK election.

  • A Tennessee woman who hates both Trump and Biden won a $32,000 lawsuit against her city after it fined her for a vulgar yard sign.

    A woman whose yard sign used a curse word to describe her feelings about Biden and Trump was fined. Now, she won big in a lawsuit.