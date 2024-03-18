Britain faces 1979 moment, says Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves says the Treasury's Enterprise and Growth Unit will have an enhanced role in policy-making - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Britain faces a 1979 moment, Rachel Reeves will argue on Tuesday as she vows that a Labour government would work with businesses to create a decade of “national renewal”.

Delivering the annual Mais Lecture in the City of London, Labour’s shadow chancellor will liken the economic challenge awaiting the next government to that faced by Margaret Thatcher.

She will promise to “hard-wire” economic growth into future budgets by giving the Treasury’s Enterprise and Growth Unit an enhanced role in policy-making.

Labour, which is 20 points ahead in the polls, will now come under intense pressure to spell out more details of its economic policy.

The party recently abandoned a core £28 billion green investment pledge, but its plans for tax and spending are largely shrouded in mystery.

Ms Reeves will also make it clear that she and Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, have rejected the economic approach of Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader, and will emphasise the importance of profit-making to the economy.

She will say: “I remain an optimist about our ability to rise to the challenges we face if we can bring together public and private sectors in a national mission, directed at restoring strong economic growth across Britain.

“When we speak of a decade of national renewal, that is what we mean. As we did at the end of the 1970s, we stand at an inflection point.

“And as in earlier decades, the solution lies in wide-ranging supply-side reform to drive investment, remove the blockages constraining our productive capacity, and fashion a new economic settlement drawing on evolutions in economic thought.

“A new chapter in Britain’s economic history. And unlike the 1980s, growth in the years to come must be broad-based, inclusive, and resilient.”

The speech, which paints a big picture of Labour’s economic strategy, is designed to be a deliberate embrace of the private sector and how it can partner with the Government.

There was an initial upbeat response from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), which said “the strongest route to sustainable growth is unlocking business investment”.

On Monday, Rishi Sunak addressed business leaders and insisted he could personally deliver the country a “brighter future” as he continued his fightback against speculation that some Tory MPs want to oust him.

Last week, The Telegraph revealed that some on the Right of the party want to install Penny Mordaunt, the moderate Commons leader, in his place.

But Mr Sunak said on Monday: “I’m not interested in all-Westminster politics. It doesn’t matter. What matters is the future of our country, and that’s what I am squarely focused on.”

Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary and a Boris Johnson ally, said it was “too late” to switch leader, given that the general election will be held at the latest in January next year.

He told Times Radio: “There comes a moment in time in the electoral cycle where you effectively put on your best suit, you stand up and you march towards the sound of the guns and you get on with it.”

Ms Mordaunt has not commented publicly, but allies have dismissed claims she is involved in any plot against the Prime Minister as “nonsense”.

Previous speakers at the Mais Lecture, which has given politicians a chance to spell out their economic thinking, have included Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, George Osborne and Mr Sunak.

While Ms Reeves’s speech will compare the economic difficulties and need for fundamental reform to the situation faced by Baroness Thatcher, it will also criticise how Nigel Lawson, the then chancellor, triggered a boom that led to recession.

The remarks suggest the Labour shadow chancellor believes an economic overhaul like the ones seen after 1979 and after Sir Tony’s New Labour came to power in 1997, is needed if Labour wins the next election.

The comments also indicate that she is rejecting the big government Labour economic policy pursued in the 1970s of large-scale public ownership, which still held appeal for Mr Corbyn and John McDonnell, his shadow chancellor.

The Thatcher economic revolution resulted in the mass privatisation of industries, a scaling back of trade union influence and, later in her premiership, a marked reduction in the tax burden.

Sir Keir faced a Labour backlash in December when he used an article for The Telegraph to argue that Thatcher was one of the few prime ministers who had effected “meaningful change” in Britain.

Ms Reeves has said she would be an “iron” chancellor, evoking the former prime minister in her speech at the Labour conference last year.

Her speech in the City of London will echo criticisms voiced by Right-wing figures in the Conservative Party, including Liz Truss during her short-lived premiership, of the Treasury’s approach to making policy.

Ms Reeves will insist that a Labour government must “reject managed decline” and focus on economic growth, saying it would be “hard-wiring economic growth into Budget and spending review processes with a reformed and strengthened Enterprise and Growth Unit”.

She will add: “Growth achieved through stability, built on the strength of our institutions. Investment, through partnership between active government and enterprising business. And reform of our planning system, our public services, our labour market and our democracy.

“In the face of a more unstable world, the task is not only to recognise the acute risks but also to identify the opportunities. To reject managed decline and pursue the long overdue task of renewing our common purpose, rethinking outmoded assumptions, and rebuilding growth on strong and secure foundations.”

The reference to public service reform echoes the stance of other Labour shadow cabinet ministers, for example that the NHS will need a major overhaul if the party wins power.

Ms Reeves remains under pressure to explain how she will fund around £2 billion a year of extra spending, including on the NHS, which had been covered by a promise to abolish non-dom tax status. Jeremy Hunt adopted that policy in his Budget earlier this month, leaving Labour with a black hole in its proposed finances.

Under the leadership of Ms Reeves and Sir Keir, the party has decided to largely match the spending and taxation plans of the Tories, blunting Conservative claims that it plans to raise taxes in office.

Laura Trott, the Tory MP and Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said of the speech: “Rachel Reeves may be promising a new chapter, but it will be the same old Labour. No plan, just more borrowing and more taxes – exactly how the last Labour government wrecked our economy.”

Louise Hellem, the CBI’s chief economist, said: “The shadow chancellor is right that the strongest route to sustainable growth is unlocking business investment.

“Key to that is a long-term, sustainable vision of what the UK’s economy could be in 2030 and a plan to realise it, delivered through collaboration between business and government. The UK is at its best when politicians and businesses work together.”