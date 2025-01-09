Britain’s favourite meal deal revealed – as crisps beaten by ‘joke product’

A Tesco shopper said ‘the men in the office I work in must have pushed the egg protein pot up there as a nation’s favourite’ - Kathryn Younger for The Telegraph

A hard-boiled egg in a pot has overtaken a packet of crisps as Britain’s new favourite snack from Tesco.

For the past three years, customers had chosen the sausage, bacon and egg sandwich with McCoy’s flame-grilled steak crisps and a Coca-Cola as their most-loved main, snack and drink.

But the supermarket giant announced this week that shoppers now prefer a chicken club sandwich as their main and a 90g “Egg Protein Pot” as their go-to snack, all washed down with half a litre of Coca-Cola.

Tesco announced the findings as part of its annual Clubcard Unpacked results, which showed shoppers their most popular purchases of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supermarket said the results of the best meal deal combination have shocked the public in previous years.

The results have left some customers divided. One shopper posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I genuinely thought the egg protein pot was a joke product they put on the shelf for laughs. Do people actually buy it?

Another quipped: “The men in the office I work in must have pushed the egg protein pot up there as a nation’s favourite. They buy like two a day.”

Milly Driver, another shopper, whose comment received 33,000 likes on X said: “‘Who’s buying those boiled eggs as their snack in Tesco meal deals. Please own up, we need a chat.”

Tesco says customers are able to watch a personalised animation in the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app, where they can see the results of what their most shopped Meal Deal items were – and perhaps influence what the top combo will be for next year.