Britain’s First Female Muslim Football Referee

AS her first full season as a Football Association-registered official draws to a close, Jawahir Roble has made history as the first Muslim female referee in the UK. Having always loved football, JJ made the decision to pursue refereeing more seriously after studying for coaching badges as a teenager. A local girl's league was short of match officials and JJ stepped in, eventually going on to do a refereeing course. JJ's love of the beautiful game goes back to her childhood. Among the rubble of the Mogadishu streets, JJ would play football with her friends and siblings. Pleading with her parents to stay out beyond their curfew so she could play football for longer, JJ wasn't so much oblivious to the dangers of war as conditioned to it. JJ's incredible story will feature in The History of Football global TV event, airing on History (excluding USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand), from May 28th-10th June 2018.