‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judge Alesha Dixon to Replace Mel B on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

“America’s Got Talent” is switching up the judges’ table for the second season of its “Champions” edition, bringing in Alesha Dixon to replace Mel B.

Dixon, a singer, songwriter and author, should feel right at home on “AGT.”: She has served as a judge for the U.K. version of the talent competition series, “Britain’s Got Talent,” since 2012.

The rest of the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — and host Terry Crews will all return.

“American’s Got Talent: The Champions” brings together former winners, finalists and impossible-to-forget acts from previous seasons of “America’s Got Talent,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and other “Got Talent” franchises from around the globe, to compete for the title of World Champion.

The first season averaged a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.4 million viewers overall, according to Nielsen, when counting seven days of DVR and on-demand delayed viewing.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will return for its second season in January.

