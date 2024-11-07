Britain is in the grip of ‘anticyclonic gloom’

Grey and dull is the backdrop to Britain at the moment due to the anticyclone sitting above the country - BNPS

Britain is stuck in the grip of a phenomenon known as “anticyclonic gloom”, the Met Office has said.

Dull, grey weather over the past week has been caused by high air pressure, or an anticyclone, which has trapped a layer of moisture near to the earth’s surface, causing low cloud to descend across the UK.

This low cloud has brought mist and fog and is unlikely to lift until next week, meaning that Britons are facing a prolonged period of dull weather.

At the same time, sunshine cannot break through the cloud, while fronts of rain are blocked by the high pressure.

The last day with widespread sunshine across the UK was Oct 27.

The Met Office confirmed the phenomenon in a social media post, in which it said: “This week’s weather phrase: Anticyclonic Gloom.”

Low cloud has made the country a bit gloomy, but it has also created picture-postcard scenes such as this – a misty wood in Dorset - BNPS/Rachel Baker

In response, one X user said the weather conditions felt “claustrophobic” as they could not see the sky, while another said the weather was “depressingly dull”.

As the high pressure persists, the low cloud will re-thicken overnight as temperatures drop and moisture condenses, which can lead to poorer air quality in cities as pollutants build.

The high pressure is set to last until at least the end of next week, according to the Met Office.

In the summer, high pressure often leads to warm, dry and sunny days with light winds. However, in autumn and winter, it can result in anticyclonic gloom.

As well as a lack of sunshine and rain, the phenomenon has also caused wind speeds to plummet.

In Germany, this is known as Dunkelflaute – which translates roughly as “dark wind lull” – and has sent wind power generation tumbling in the UK, Germany and other parts of northern Europe.

On Tuesday, it meant wind farms were only able to meet 3-4 per cent of the UK’s electricity demand during the morning and evening peaks, with gas-fired plants instead fired up to meet around 60 per cent of demand.