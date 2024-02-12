Britain hit with tea shortages after Red Sea shipping disruption

Some shoppers may face black tea shortages following disruption to shipments - E+

Britons are facing shortages of tea after supply issues linked to shipping in the Red Sea.

Sainsbury’s has warned shoppers in some stores that there are “nationwide” problems which could impact the availability of black tea.

Retail bosses have insisted that the problems are “temporary” and that the impact on consumers is expected to be “minimal”.

A sign in one Sainsbury’s store read: “We are experiencing supply issues affecting the nationwide supply of black tea. We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to be back in full supply soon.”

The Telegraph has contacted the grocer for further comment.

It is understood that the supply problems are partly linked to the disruption of shipments through the Red Sea and are affecting one supermarket tea supplier.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “There is temporary disruption to some black tea lines, but the impact on consumers will be minimal as retailers are not expecting significant challenges.”

Tea is largely produced in Asia and East Africa, with China, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya producing around three-quarters of tea globally.

A worker picks tea leaves at Tambi Tea plantation in Central Java, Indonesia - DIMAS ARDIAN/BLOOMBERG

Freight shipments from these regions have faced major disruption over the past two months due to attacks in the Red Sea.

Violence by Houthi rebels in the region caused most shipping firms to use the key trade route, which heads towards the Suez Canal, to redirect shipments around the Cape of Good Hope at the foot of Africa.

This adds roughly 10 to 14 days to shipment times, as well as increased costs for shipping firms.

Sparsh Agarwal, owner of several tea gardens in Darjeeling in India and founder of Dorje Teas, told the i newspaper in December that tea shipments were being stalled due to the disruption.

“We sent shipments to the US and Europe two weeks ago, but they are still in Bombay port and have not been picked up yet,” he told the newspaper at the time.

Joint strikes from the US and UK have been launched on the Yemen-based Houthis in recent weeks in a bid to stop the recent wave of attacks.

Story continues

UK hit by food shortages since Ukraine war

The latest shortage comes after widespread egg shortages across Britain last year which were blamed on a bird flu outbreak and rising costs for feed and energy.

The war in Ukraine also affected supplies as the region is a major producer of wheat which is a main ingredient of chicken feed.

All major British supermarkets imposed a limit of a maximum of two or three boxes of eggs per customer as many shoppers faced empty shelves.

Britons have so far largely avoided tea shortages in recent times, though Twinings suffered “challenges” with sourcing its lapsang souchong blend last April which led to it being replaced with an imitation that angered some fans.

Last summer, Tetley narrowly avoided a tea shortage crisis after workers in the GMB Union accepted a new pay deal that called off planned strike action for 200 workers at Tata Consumer Products Limited in Teesside, the only producer of Tetley tea bags for the UK and Canada.