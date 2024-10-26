Britain loses reparations battle as Commonwealth leaders make formal demand for slave trade justice

Sir Keir Starmer at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Britain has lost a key battle over reparations as Commonwealth leaders used the group’s summit in Samoa to demand talks on compensation.

The call for “discussions” was included in the gathering’s final communique despite a 48-hour rearguard from UK negotiators.

This comes as a major blow to Sir Keir Starmer, who immediately ruled out paying any kind of cash compensation for Britain’s role in the slave trade.

The communique, signed by all 56 Commonwealth nations, noted “calls for discussions on reparatory justice with regard to the trans-Atlantic trade in enslaved Africans and chattel enslavement”.

It recognised “the importance of this matter to member states of the Commonwealth, the majority of which share common historical experiences in relation to this abhorrent trade”.

According to the statement, member states agreed that “the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity”.

Minutes before the communique was published, the Prime Minister admitted defeat at a press conference before he departed from Samoa.

Asked whether he had damaged his relations with Commonwealth nations in his attempt to take a hard line on the issue, the Prime Minister repeated that the slave trade was “abhorrent” but said, “We’ve actually had a very positive two days here in Samoa.”

He downplayed the prominence of reparations on the summit’s agenda, saying: “The theme of the day was chosen by the prime minister here in Samoa, and she chose resilience and climate.

“So I think that gives you a clear sense of the absolute priority here, and that’s not surprising.”

‘Our position is very clear’

He added: “I should be really clear here, in the two days we’ve been here, none of the discussions have been about money. Our position is very, very clear in relation to that.”

Sir Keir said the “next opportunity” to discuss the issue, as demanded by Commonwealth leaders, would be at a UK-Caribbean forum next year.

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary who has previously backed the idea of paying reparations, will represent Britain at that gathering.

The row over reparations has dominated the Prime Minister’s two-day visit in Samoa.

A group of Caribbean nations have used the Commonwealth summit to demand that he reverse the Government’s current stance and agree to compensation.

Sir Keir has refused to do that but has opened the door to helping those nations seeking reparations secure cheaper finance for dealing with climate change.