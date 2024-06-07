These are Britain’s most eligible bachelors now the Duke of Westminster is off the market

For the last eight years, the country’s most eligible bachelor – for those interested in old money, big property and even bigger landholdings, at least – has been Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster.

When his father, Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster, died in 2016, 25-year-old Hugh inherited not just the largest aristocratic fortune in the land, now worth more than £10 billion, but also one of the country’s biggest property portfolios.

Plenty bemoaned his situation: how appalling to have so many fawning over you for what you’ve got, when you didn’t even ask for it. But today, the Duke, 33, will marry his fiancée, Olivia Henson, in an appropriately splendid ceremony at Chester Cathedral, leaving the list of upper-class eligible bachelors one short.

The Duke of Westminster is getting married to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 7

Of course, eligibility is subjective: plenty of women quite reasonably wouldn’t want the hassle of a big stately home or a famous London estate to look after, what with all those public events to attend, hat neatly clipped on, and clutch bag in hand. It really isn’t for everyone.

But for many others, it is the ultimate prize, as it has been since time immemorial.

George Percy, Earl Percy

George Percy, 40, is the heir to a sizeable fortune - Dominic O'Neill

Former royal page of honour George, 40, is the future Duke of Northumberland, and heir to the family’s 100,000-acre estates and his father’s £509 million net worth, which includes Alnwick Castle.

Friends speculate that the extremely low-key Old Etonian might be the first duke to go by his first name rather than “Your Grace”.

He was a flatmate of Pippa Middleton while at Edinburgh University, his private life has stayed remarkably private and he hasn’t been publicly linked romantically to anyone at any point. Any future bride will probably have a role in Northumberland: while the political role of the Percys has vanished, both George and his brother, Max, are extremely involved in charitable work in the region. If George doesn’t marry, the dukedom will eventually pass to Max.

Archie Campbell, Marquess of Lorne

Archie Campbell, Marquess of Lorne at Tatler's Little Black Book Party in 2022 - David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tatler

The future Duke of Argyll is the heir to both one of the most famous dukedoms going, and to Inveraray Castle in Argyll, with its 75,000-acre estate.

Now 20, Old Radleian Archie has begun to get involved at Inveraray, attending meetings and taking part in clan events – since one day, he will become the 36th chief of Clan Campbell, or Mac Cailein Mòr, as well as the Hereditary Great Master of the Household in Scotland, Keeper of the Great Seal of Scotland and Admiral of the Western Isles.

Any future duchess has a hard act to follow: both Archie’s late grandmother Iona Argyll and his mother, Eleanor Argyll, are considered to have been exemplary duchesses – no-nonsense and jolly hockey sticks, intimately involved with the running of Inveraray and life surrounding it.

The Hon Pete Czernin

Czernin at the 2018 premier of The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society - Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Europe

Super-charming Old Etonian Pete, 58, is the future 11th Baron Howard de Walden, and custodian of his family’s Marylebone-based Howard de Walden estates.

But he’s more than an heir to yet another billion-pound fortune. He is also the co-founder of the film and television production company Blueprint Pictures.

In 2014, his film The Riot Club was released, centred on the barely fictionalised antics of the Bullingdon Club – fitting, since at Pete’s own wedding in 1994, the former Bullingdon Club member and future prime minister David Cameron was best man.

With his former wife he has two children, so the family line is assured. Post-divorce, he had a relationship with the actress Alice Eve, but they have reportedly since split.

Charles Manners, Marquess of Granby

Charles Manners, The Marquess of Granby at a party held by his father to celebrate the publication of his book, Resolution, in 2017 - Dominic O'Neill

The Duke of Rutland’s heir, Old Stoic Charles Granby, 24, who works in insurance, will be staring down the barrel of Belvoir Castle when he eventually inherits its 16,000 acres – which will be plenty for any future duchess.

Charles is used to it: he’s been going out with the keepers at Belvoir, learning about the land, since he was eight.

In April, he hosted the annual Belvoir Boxing Ball, in support of the mental health charity James’ Place, which was a resounding success, and when he’s not fundraising, he’s both an enthusiastic guitarist and shot – and beloved by his three older sisters. He was linked to the model Ella Ross, but they have since split.

Charlie Gordon-Lennox, Earl of March and Kinrara

The Earl of March and Kinrara at 2023's Goodwood Festival - Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cartier

Since 1675, all but one of the Dukes of Richmond have been called Charles – and the next one, long-haired Charlie March, 29, will be no exception.

He hails from the Goodwood estate in Sussex, where racing of all kinds is on the menu, but home is currently New York, where post-Oxford he has been studying for his MBA.

He is now involved with an early-stage venture capital fund, having set up a menswear brand, Understated.Era, in summer 2023. In time, when he returns home to run Goodwood, he and whoever his future duchess might be will have plenty to do, with a 12,000-acre estate and a world-famous motorsport venue to run – not to mention a whopping great stately home.

Albert Eliot, 11th Earl of St Germans

These days, few are unlucky enough to inherit before they come of age – but Albert “Albie” St Germans did, after his father, Lord (Jago) Eliot, died in 2006, aged just 40, and then his grandfather, Perry St Germans, passed away a decade later, leaving Albie the title and the Eliot family’s 6,000-acre, 1,000-year-old Port Eliot estate in Cornwall, which has been run by Savills on behalf of the trustees since 2016.

Now 19, Albie, who has been described as “a Cornish scamp”, won’t get the keys to Port Eliot until he is 25. Still, he’s been getting involved, in both the Eliot Arms, the pub that his mother, Bianca, and her partner run in the village, and in the house, where he hosted his first banquet aged 13.

Dr the Hon Philip Sidney

Philip Sidney at Penshurst Place, his family's home in Kent since 1552 - Andrew Crowley

Dr “Little Philip” Philip Sidney, 39, is one of few men in the hereditary peerage with a PhD – on Captain Robert Scott and the literature of cold – and the future custodian of Penshurst Place, his family’s home since 1552.

Currently, this is run by his father, “Big Philip” – Philip Sidney, 2nd Viscount de L’Isle, son of the late Victoria Cross recipient Bill de L’Isle.

With his PhD complete, Philip divides his time between London, where he works in corporate governance, and beautiful Penshurst, where he’s learning the ropes and acting as chief cheerleader, jollying everyone along.

Any future wives will need a handle on poetry – after all, Philip’s forebear is the great Elizabethan poet Sir Philip Sidney; if none materialises, Sophia, Philip’s sister, is his heir.

Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp

Viscount Althorp attending Tatler's 'English Roses' in 2017 - David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Ultra-private Louis Althorp, 30, the eldest son and heir of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, grew up in South Africa. After moving to Britain and breaking into society, he was promptly named one of Tatler’s most eligible bachelors in 2019. Having graduated from Edinburgh University with a degree in English and then ArtsEd drama school in London, he now works as an actor and eschews social media.

His future inheritance of the Spencer family’s HQ, Althorp, in Northamptonshire, includes 13,000 acres, and his aunt Diana, Princess of Wales’s final resting place. Any future Viscountess Althorp will need to gird her loins: publicity follows the Spencers everywhere, whether they like it or not.

Henry Russell, Marquess of Tavistock

The Marquess of Tavistock at Tatler's Little Black Book Party in November 2023 - Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Eighteen-year-old Henry Russell (he turns 19 on 7 June 2024) Stoic Henry Tavistock is champing at the bit to get involved at his father the Duke of Bedford’s ancestral home of Woburn Abbey, in Bedfordshire.

But his parents very sensibly want him to explore the world a little more before settling down – and that involves studying at Harvard, where he’ll follow in both his father and grandfather’s footsteps.

Car mad, he has worked in a local garage near Woburn since he was 10. Any future Duchess of Bedford will have one hell of a house and collection to contend with, not to mention a safari park, a 3,000-acre deer park, and land in London’s Bloomsbury.

Major Tom Mountain

Skiing, fishing, labrador-loving Gordonstoun old boy and former Blues and Royals officer Tom Mountain, 34, who made his media debut on a 2011 documentary about Sandhurst, is the heir to Scottish MSP Sir Edward Mountain, 4th Baronet, and the family’s estate in Moray, which has one of the best fishing beats on the Spey.

Major Tom Mountain during an inspection of the Grenadier Guards in 2019 - Sgt Paul Randall RLC

Now retired from the Army – where he became well known for his brightly coloured baseball caps – he works in insurance. His most cherished real estate can be found in the downstairs lavatory, which is bedecked with photographs of him on a horse.

As a former comrade remembers: “He picked his feet up and tossed his mane when passing his own reflection – and so did his horse.”

George Herbert, Lord Porchester

Lord Porchester at a party hosted by Highclere Thoroughbred Racing in 2018 - Dominic O'Neill

Old Etonian Newcastle economics graduate George Porchester, the eldest son and heir of George Herbert, 8th Earl of Carnarvon, has been making the most of life before his eventual inheritance of Highclere Castle, his father’s Hampshire estate, having opened Jules, a restaurant in Putney, launched a property development company, and, more recently, founded LunaFi, a decentralised betting platform.

The 31-year-old has a private pilot’s licence and his own plane, which he flew home from the United States.

The future Lady Porchester will have the real-life Downton Abbey to manage, and the profile that this brings. As well as the 5,000-acre estate, the family is well known for its association with racing, since George’s grandfather (“Porchy”) was the late Queen’s racing manager.

Ed Stanley, Lord Stanley

Ed Stanley at Derby Day in 2017 - Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Oxford economics and management graduate Ed, 26, the future 20th Earl of Derby and custodian of the extraordinary Derby history, takes after his father where local responsibilities are concerned.

While at Eton, he cycled to Paris to raise money for the local food bank, near Knowsley Hall, the Derbys’ home on Merseyside, and when he turned 18, he became its patron.

Since graduating, he has followed his father, a former Flemings banker, into the world of finance, and currently works at investment firm BC Partners. The future Lady Stanley won’t have as great a role as previous Derby women, but the family maintains a presence in and around the Knowsley estate, and public engagements are de rigueur.