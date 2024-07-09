Britain must rebuild its missile stockpiles to counter threats like Russia, warns former Army chief

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the former head of the Army, said that the dwindling size of missile stocks 'would put the hairs up on the back of your neck' - Sgt Jimmy Wise/MOD

Britain must rearm its missile stockpiles to defend itself against threats like Russia, the former head of the Army has said.

General Sir Patrick Sanders warned that the UK’s ability to defend itself in the event of a missile attack was “weak” and urged the Government to spend more on defence, including on weapons.

Earlier this year former defence secretaries, the former chief of the general staff, a former first sea lord and a former air marshall called on Rishi Sunak, then Prime Minister, to bolster the UK’s air defences. They warned that Britain would fail to protect its citizens from a drone and missile attack as seen in Israel.

Sir Patrick said: “Unlikely as it is, our ability to deal with long-range precision missiles is pretty weak. We have a huge gap in air defences. We need to ensure that our skies are protected with greater investment, and that the undersea cables that we rely on are protected from Russian sabotage.”

The former chief of the general staff, who stood down last month, told The Times that the dwindling size of the army’s artillery shell and missile stocks “would put the hairs up on the back of your neck”.

Sir Patrick said that in order to fill gaps in the UK’s defence, the Government would need to work with industry in a “whole-nation effort” to rebuild stockpiles.

He said: “We’ve been conditioned to an era where military operations are conducted by small professional forces away from home and don’t really concern the rest of the country.

“That was true when the threats were discretionary and relatively low level. But with the threats we’re facing now, the only way we can deal with them is to treat them as a whole-nation effort.”

The Ministry of Defence intends to cut troop numbers from 82,000 to 73,000 by 2025 - Andrew Matthews/PA Archive

Sir Patrick has been outspoken on what he believes is the dangerous impact the Government’s decision to cut troop numbers will have on the nation’s ability to defend itself.

His concerns led to him being forced out of the army after just two years, according to defence sources, because of the row over troop numbers which engulfed the military.

In 2021, the Ministry of Defence announced it would cut troop numbers from 82,000 to 73,000 by 2025, the fewest since the Napoleonic era.

Sir Patrick’s “honesty” about the state of the nation’s armed forces made him unpopular within the Ministry of Defence, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Sir Patrick also urged Nato to do better, saying that the group’s “ability to act is lacking and levels of readiness are still well below where they were at the end of the Cold War”.

“Everything that Nato has done over the last couple of years to devise an operational approach to defend against Russia now needs to be resourced,” he said. “That resourcing is not moving at the speed that would make us comfortable.”

Sir Patrick also said that spending 2.5 percent of GDP on defence was not enough.

Labour has committed to achieving this percentage, but has not put a time frame on when it will be secured.

Sir Patrick said: “At the moment, what we’re being asked to do by the Government is well beyond what we are funded or capable of doing. We are carrying some very, very big financial commitments at the moment, the biggest is the renewal of the nuclear deterrent, which is absolutely necessary to do.

“But we’re trying to do that at the same time as modernising the air force, the navy, and the army, and restock empty magazines, and regrow our defence industrial base, and ensure that we’re looking after our people properly in terms of their accommodation and their reward packages. What we have at the moment doesn’t stack up to doing all of that.”

Nato members have a target to spend two per cent of GDP on defence, but last year the UK was among only 11 of the alliance’s 32 members to reach the target.