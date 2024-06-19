Britain is about to pass the point of no return

The closer that we get to election day, the more the air becomes oppressed with an impending sense of history. Increasingly, it seems that the Tory Party is about to be not merely pummelled on 4 July, but pounded into the dust.

In fact, if the latest bombshell Savanta poll commissioned by this newspaper is to be believed, then the “natural party of government” is perilously close to being denied the privilege of main opposition.

We are entering uncharted territory here. Not only because the Conservatives may never recover – the shock of such a resounding national rejection is just as likely to trigger a fatal stroke in the ancient party’s central nervous system as it is roused back to life. Even those who would welcome such an outcome must confront the fact that the price is, in the short-term at least, a one-party dictatorship under Labour.

After all, if the polling from Savanta is in the right territory, then Labour could end up with tens times more seats than either the Tories or the Lib Dems. Such an outcome would make a mockery of British democracy.



Not since 1931 when the Labour government collapsed, ushering in the National Government that claimed 518 out of 615 seats, have we seen such a breakdown in adversarial democratic politics. True one might take comfort in the fact that Ramsay MacDonald’s coalition government in many ways used its untrammelled power benevolently – for example waiting out the Depression, instead of succumbing to pressure to meddle in the economy.



Today, a one-party dictatorship under Labour is likely to be the worst of both worlds – visionlessly utopian, progressively anti-progress, a harbinger of both existential paralysis and constitutional tyranny. This is for the simple reason that, lacking the answers to pressing challenges but at the same time possessing a free pass in Parliament, the temptation for Labour to instead absorb itself in laying the groundwork for a social democratic “empire of law” will be overwhelming.

So far the signs that Labour would be able to put its stonking newfound power to productive use are not reassuring. Its plans to overhaul the planning system are strangely timid (they do not, for example remove height restrictions or overhaul its centralised, discretionary framework). Its brittly cautious immigration plan is being plunged into disarray by a shift to the Right in Europe. Having failed to come up with a serious plan for healthcare, it has started nervously rowing back on its previous bolshy yet vague rhetoric about ending the cult of the NHS.



Unable to address the big issues, yet armed with a super-supermajority, Labour is likely to exploit a lack of opposition in Parliament to bulldoze convention and tradition, not only abolishing the House of Lords but indulging the New Left fantasy of unleashing prosperity through the socialistic redistribution of not only capital but power. Whether devolution is a necessary step to the reinvigoration of the UK’s former manufacturing strongholds or a recipe for cronyism and waste is subject to debate. But without a robust opposition, Labour will be in a position to force through whatever flawed plan copied and pasted from the pamphlets of centre-Left think tanks it wishes.

More alarming is the Left’s determination to exploit its imminent new power to pass a Brownite constitutional framework that guarantees a right to social welfare. Not only is the technocratic Left’s attempt to reclassify that vital, messy political question of how to balance the welfare state against economic growth into a cut-and-dry legal matter a frightening example of that technocratic urge to eliminate problems by merely reimagining them in simplified legal terms. To pave the way for making welfare cuts essentially illegal at a time when the West is in the grips of stagnation is arguably an act of pure civilisational suicide. Of course without an opposition Labour will be in a position, if it is inclined, to do just that.

The anger at the Tories is justified. But one must acknowledge that the potential collateral damage of their coming punishment beating sends a chill down the spine.