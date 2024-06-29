Britain’s pothole problem ‘five times worse than estimated’

Gareth Corfield
·5 min read
Mark Morrell, also known as Mr Pothole, with potholes in Springfield Way, Brackley
Mark Morrell, also known as Mr Pothole, with potholes in Springfield Way, Brackley - JOHN ROBERTSON/JR PHOTOS

Britain’s roads are riddled with 11.5 million potholes, that is five times higher than previous estimates, according to a campaigner using data from a new AI dashboard app.

Data gathered by Stan the App, a mobile phone app that uses AI technology to detect and classify potholes, suggests that the true state of Britain’s roads is far worse than previously thought.

Mark Morrell, a veteran anti-pothole campaigner who styles himself as Mr Pothole, said data from Stan the App suggests there are 11.5 million potholes on the UK’s roads.

The news comes after the Asphalt Industry Alliance revealed in March that bringing all of Britain’s roads back up to good condition will cost £16.3 billion, a record high.

CEBR, the economics consultancy, said in April that potholes are costing the economy £14.4 billion a year in lost productivity.

The RAC, the British automotive services company, estimates that there are around 1 million potholes on the nation’s roads at any given moment, while about 2.2 million were repaired in 2023 alone.

Yet, footage collected from Stan the App’s 7,000 users has shown there are 1.5 million defects across just 13 per cent of the UK’s roads that it has mapped to date.

Stan the App uses AI capabilities to report potholes and hold authorities accountable
Stan the App uses AI capabilities to report potholes and hold authorities accountable - JOHN ROBERTSON/JR PHOTOS

Mr Morrell said this shed fresh light on politicians’ promises to fix Britain’s crumbling highways.

“Finally, AI via Stan the App reflects the true awful condition of our roads,” he said.

“This app gives power to the public to survey the roads they use. I am not surprised by the 11.5 million potholes and defects on existing carriageways. I have been warning about this situation over my 11 years of campaigning.”

“Until the Government and the authorities face up to the massive challenge of resurfacing our roads, it will end up costing more and more.

If nothing is done to reverse the current situation, Mr Morrell claims that in fifteen years from now, more than half of Britain’s roads will have become “structurally unsound”.

The Conservatives pledged to hand £8 billion from the cancellation of HS2 into local councils’ coffers for road repairs, while Labour has said it will fund those same councils to repair a million road craters every year.

Stan the App uses AI technology to analyse video footage captured by ordinary drivers’ mobile phones.

Smart vision

Mike Mockford, a spokesman for Metricell, the company behind Stan the App, explained how the free-to-use software works.

“Smart vision is the ability for mobile phones to detect any object,” he said.

The app uses machine learning technology to detect potholes in footage of roads captured by motorists as they drive around the country on their everyday journeys.

“We’ve mapped out 12 per cent of the entire UK,” Mr Mockford said, a figure that has since risen to 13 per cent as more motorists install the app.

Stan the App has so far captured footage of around 45,000 kilometres of highways, ranging from major motorways to quiet B-roads.

As well as simply detecting potholes, the app can also say how wide and deep they are – an important consideration when some councils refuse to fill potholes which are below a certain size.

The answer to pothole woes

Motoring organisations, which have campaigned to improve British roads, welcomed the findings.

Rod Dennis, the RAC’s senior policy officer, said: “Drivers who are sick and tired of negotiating roads peppered with potholes know only too well how bad the problem across the country is – but up until now, there’s been little hard data to back that up.

“That’s all changing with Metricell’s excellent Stan app as for the first time we can see which roads are worst, as well as the local authorities that are doing a better job looking after them.

“What we need now is for the incoming government to address the problem head on.

“As well as more cash for councils, the answer to Britain’s pothole woes is to take preventative steps to extend the life of the roads under their control by surface dressing them to stop potholes forming in the first place.”

Work is underway

A spokesman from the Department for Transport said it did not recognise the figures, adding that the Government does not collect data on the number of potholes across England.

Claire Holland, the transport spokesperson for the local government association, said: “Councils already invite road users to report highways defects and any new ways that support this and make this easier is helpful.

“Whilst this information will help councils in their planning of road repairs, limited resources and a £16.3 billion backlog of repairs mean councils will need to continue to prioritise according to local circumstances, and want to focus on preventive measures where they can.

“Longer-term, whoever forms the next government should award council Highways Departments with five yearly funding allocations to give more certainty, bringing councils on a par with National Highways so they can develop resurfacing programmes and other highways improvements, tackling the scourge of potholes.”

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The motorways and major A roads we are responsible for represent around 3 per cent of all roads in England. Our most recent assessment shows that over 96 per cent of them are in good condition.

“We undertake road condition surveys across our entire network every year and the results are used to identify resurfacing requirements. These defects are categorised and we aim to repair the most serious ones within 24 hours.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Huawei's Harmony aims to end China's reliance on Windows, Android

    Packed into a small room, a drone, bipedal robot, supermarket checkout and other devices showcase a vision of China's software future - one where an operating system developed by national champion Huawei has replaced Windows and Android. The collection is at the Harmony Ecosystem Innovation Centre in the southern city of Shenzhen, a local government-owned entity that encourages authorities, companies and hardware makers to develop software using OpenHarmony, an open-source version of the operating system Huawei launched five years ago after U.S. sanctions cut off support for Google's Android. While Huawei's recent strong-selling smartphone launches have been closely watched for signs of advances in China's chip supply chain, the company has also quietly built up expertise in sectors crucial to Beijing's vision of technology self-sufficiency from operating systems to in-vehicle software.

  • How much a $1,000 investment in Apple stock 10 years ago would be worth today

    The stock has grown nearly 950% in the past decade.

  • Alibaba to close data centres in Australia, India amid expansion in Southeast Asia, Mexico

    Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing unit plans to shut down its data centres in Australia and India, as the company prioritises infrastructure spending in other markets. Citing the move as part of its "infrastructure strategy update", Alibaba Cloud said the decision was made after a "careful assessment" amid new efforts to "expand investment in Southeast Asia and Mexico", the company said in a statement on Thursday. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. Alibaba Cloud plans to suspend it

  • Nokia to acquire Infinera in $2.3 billion deal to scale up optical network

    Shares of Infinera surged nearly 22%. The deal price of $6.65 per share represents a premium of 26.4% to Infinera's closing price of $5.26 on Thursday. Nokia will pay Infinera at least 70% in cash.

  • Apple's iPhone shipments in China surge 40% in May amid aggressive discounting

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Apple's smartphone shipments in China rose nearly 40% in May from a year earlier, extending a rebound seen in April, data from a research firm affiliated with the Chinese government showed on Friday. Shipments of foreign-branded phones in China increased by 1.425 million in May to 5.028 million units from 3.603 million a year earlier，calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed. Although the data did not explicitly mention Apple, the company is the dominant foreign phone maker in China's smartphone-dominated market.

  • Apple's Vision Pro launches in Hong Kong, drawing buyers from mainland China, Asia

    Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset officially went on sale in Hong Kong on Friday, drawing local customers as well as those from mainland China and other regions, where the device is either more expensive or unavailable. Buyers who pre-ordered the Vision Pro, which starts at HK$27,999 (US$3,585) in Hong Kong, can pick up the product in stores. Others can buy online or book a demo session and purchase from physical Apple Store locations across the city. While new iPhones used to draw long q

  • Rivian Updates Investors After VW Deal. 4 Points to Know.

    The EV maker reaffirmed a production forecast, discussed its electrical architecture and software design and offered positive news about costs.

  • Nokia taps AI boom with $2.3 billion Infinera purchase

    Nokia's bid to buy US optical networking gear maker Infinera in a $2.3 billion deal puts the Finnish company on track to gain from the billions of dollars in investment pouring into data centres to cater to the rise of artificial intelligence. The deal would help Nokia to leapfrog Ciena and become the second largest vendor in the optical networking market with a 20% share, behind Huawei, which is benefiting from the minimal presence of Western companies in China. Nokia's move will allow the company to sell more equipment to big tech companies such as Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft as they invest billions of dollars in building new data centres to service the artificial intelligence boom.

  • Apple's AI Surge: Growth Potential With Limited Margin of Safety

    The surge, driven by new AI features, highlights growth potential, but narrow margin of safety calls for caution

  • Apple’s China iPhone Shipments Jump 40% After Steep Discounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments in China rose 40% in May, continuing a recent rebound fueled by heavy discounting from major retailers in the run-up to the country’s June shopping festival.Most Read from BloombergPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath of Biden's Debate DisasterGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in Blo

  • This 'tiny lifesaving device' gives you ECG readings at home — it has over 71,000 reviews

    Track your heart rhythm on the go with this “easy to use” device.

  • AI deals between Microsoft and OpenAI, Google and Samsung, in EU crosshairs

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI could face an EU antitrust investigation as regulators singled out their exclusivity clauses while Google's artificial intelligence deal with Samsung also triggered scrutiny. EU antitrust regulators will seek additional third-party views, EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday. Vestager in March sent questionnaires to Microsoft, Google, Meta's Facebook and ByteDance's TikTok as well as other big tech companies related to their AI partnerships.

  • Apple Will Be the ‘Leader’ of the AI Consumer Experience

    Apple stock will continue to rise as the company’s generative artificial intelligence products, set to launch this fall, lead to an acceleration of growth in revenue and earnings, an Oppenheimer analyst says. Analyst Martin Yang increased his price target for Apple to $250 from $200, which implies a 21% increase from the stock’s closing price of $214.10 on Thursday. Yang wrote on Friday that he expects the stock to rise based on optimism over the company’s AI initiatives and how they are geared toward the consumer experience.

  • China’s AI companies are reportedly rationing the use of their services because they don’t have enough chips

    Blame the U.S. and its export controls blocking AI chip sales to China.

  • Paulina Gretzky throws husband Dustin Johnson a western-themed 40th birthday bash: A timeline of their relationship

    The 35-year-old model shared a video of the pro-golfer's private birthday celebration that featured a performance by Kid Rock.

  • An Emergency Room Visit In Spain While On Vacation Highlighted Some Shocking Differences Between Healthcare In The US And Elsewhere

    “I braced myself, thinking back to past experiences in American hospitals.”

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.

  • Biden addresses poor debate performance, attacks Trump at Raleigh rally

    President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.

  • Lauren Sánchez Rocks an Itsy Bitsy Gold Bikini While Jet Skiing with Jeff Bezos

    She and her fiancé have reportedly been in Greece for a few weeks

  • Critics Clown Trump's 'IDIOTIC' Electric Planes Remarks: 'Dumb As A Box Of Rocks'

    "What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” the former president asked at a rally in Virginia.