Britain’s religious leaders unite against assisted dying in major intervention

The Bishop of London, the Right Rev Dame Sarah Mullally, signed for the Church of England – a move likely to spark speculation about her prospects as the next Archbishop of Canterbury - Stefan Rousseau/PA

A group of 29 faith leaders have joined forces to oppose assisted dying in the biggest intervention from religious groups on the issue to date.

Senior figures representing Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus and Sikhs have warned that the assisted dying Bill will lead to people being pressured into ending their lives to avoid burdening families or the NHS. They say a change in law will turn a “right to die” into people thinking they have a “duty to die”.

In an open letter signed by the Bishop of London, the Roman Catholic Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster and the Chief Rabbi, they say they are “deeply concerned about the impact the Bill would have on the most vulnerable, opening up the possibility of life-threatening abuse and coercion”.

Kim Leadbeater’s Private Member’s Bill on assisted dying will be debated this week - Michael Leckie/PA

Coming on the week that MPs vote on the controversial legislation, the letter says: “In the UK, it is estimated that 2.7 million older people have been subjected to abuse; many of these may also be vulnerable to pressure to end their lives prematurely.

“Disability campaigners and those working with women in abusive relationships have also highlighted the danger of unintended consequences should the law be changed.

“The experience of jurisdictions which have introduced similar legislation, such as Oregon and Canada, demonstrate how tragic these unintended consequences can be. Promised safeguards have not always protected the vulnerable and marginalised.

“Even when surrounded by loving family and friends, people towards the end of their life can still feel like a burden. This is especially the case while adult social care remains underfunded. In this environment, it is easy to see how a ‘right to die’ could all too easily end in feeling you have a duty to die.”

Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi, is amongst the signatories - Jamie Lorriman

The letter is signed by senior representatives of the UK’s five major faiths, along with Buddhist, Zoroastrian and Jain leaders.

It argues that the current law provides “much greater security for those who are vulnerable”. It goes on to suggest that a Private Member’s Bill is unsuitable for such significant changes, noting that MPs have had only three weeks to scrutinise before they vote on it this Friday.

“We do not deny that some people experience a painful death, though we welcome the fact that these deaths are far less common than they used to be due to advances in palliative care,” it says.

“Over decades we have witnessed how compassionate care, along with the natural processes of dying, allow those at the end of their life to experience important moments.

“We have seen relationships repair and families reconcile. We have seen lives end in love. Much can be lost by cutting these processes short.”

The faith leaders highlighted a statistic reported by Marie Curie stating that one in four people in the UK dies without palliative care.

The letter adds: “While there are many examples of excellent palliative care in this country, it remains worryingly underfunded. Investment in palliative care is the policy of a truly compassionate nation. It is the way to ensure that everyone in society, including the most vulnerable, receives the care they deserve at the end of life.”

Cardinal Vincent Nichols also signed the letter on the assisted dying Bill - Marcin Mazur/Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales

Three representatives from the Catholic, Jewish, and Anglican communities lead the appeal. Notably, the Bishop of London, the Right Rev Dame Sarah Mullally, signed for the Church of England – a move likely to spark speculation about her prospects as the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

She signed alongside Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster, and Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi. Other signatories include Sayed Abdul Saheb al-Khoei, secretary general of the Al-Khoei Foundation, a prominent Muslim organisation; Zara Mohammed, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain; Bhai Sahib Mohinder Singh Ahluwalia, the chair of the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, one of the UK’s leading Sikh organisations; and Trupti Patel, the president of the Hindu Forum of Britain representing over 300 Hindu groups.