Britain to return looted crown jewels to Ghana, but only on loan

The UK is set to "loan back" a selection of gold and silver artefacts once worn by members of Asante royalty that were taken from Ghana some 150 years ago. The precious regalia will be displayed in the city of Kumasi, once the capital of the powerful Asante Empire.

More than 30 pieces will be loaned back to their place of origin, two of the UK's biggest museums announced on Thursday.

The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) will lend 17 items, while the British Museum will send 15 pieces – with ornaments, jewellery and talismans among the treasures.

They will be loaned to the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi on a three-year basis, with an option to extend for the same amount of time.

A joint statement by all three museums acknowledges that the objects seized had “cultural, historical and spiritual significance to the Asante people”.

The seizures are also “indelibly linked to British colonial history in West Africa, with many of them looted from Kumasi during the Anglo-Asante wars of the 19th century”.

The loan was negotiated not between governments but by the museums and Otumfo Osei Tutu II, the current Asante king known as the Asantehene.

The items will go on display to celebrate the Asantehene’s silver jubilee later this year.

'Crown Jewels'

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, said the items taken from the court of the Asante royals were the equivalent of the UK's Crown Jewels.



