Is Britain’s Trump moment coming at the next election?

The Democrats can’t say they weren’t warned. In 2016, “the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ’em,” said Steve Bannon, then the White House chief strategist early in Donald Trump’s first term as president. “If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”

Seven years later, in becoming only the second president after Grover Cleveland to win a second term after being ousted from the White House, Trump appears to have exploded the concept of “demographic destiny” – the theory Democrats would naturally become the dominant political force in the United States as the country became steadily more multicultural.

The exit polls suggest there was a three-point swing to Kamala Harris, the biracial daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, among white voters. However, this was more than offset by a 13-point swing to Trump among Hispanics, a 12-point swing from “others” and a five-point swing among Asian-American voters.

Signature policies of the Trump campaign such as cracking down on illegal immigration were branded racist by some Democrats. The Republican candidate was also repeatedly accused of invoking racial stereotypes and stoking prejudice, most notoriously when accusing Haitian immigrants in Ohio of eating house pets.

During a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York days before the vote, a Trump-supporting comedian made disparaging remarks about Puerto Ricans, Mexicans and black people. Some suggested Trump had made a mistake in choosing to shore up his white, working-class base by picking JD Vance, the author of Hillbilly Elegy as his running mate over Marco Rubio, the Cuban American senator from Florida.

And yet, in what appears to have come as a profound shock to the chattering classes and pollsters, Trump was swept back into the White House on a tidal wave of Latino votes.

The result certainly counters old ideas about ethnic minorities naturally skewing towards the political Left and being in favour of higher immigration.

It raises the question of whether the Conservatives can achieve a similar feat five years from now, in 2029, when the country is next due to go to the polls.

“In the US and the UK, particular minority groups have become ever-more likely to vote Republican or Tory,” says James Frayne, the founding partner of the opinion research agency Public First.

“In both countries, this is for different reasons. It’s partly because the minority or migrant experience is now longstanding and these voters are choosing parties on the basis of the specific experiences in their lives: education, healthcare, tax and all the rest. There isn’t one group who all have broadly the same experiences.”

“In both countries, it’s also partly because many migrants are hearing the messages coming from Left and Right-leaning parties and they’re preferring the message from Right-leaning parties on school standards, tax, entrepreneurship, social mobility and crime.

“In both countries, many migrant communities also prefer the Right-leaning parties’ messages on ‘woke’. This is going to become more of an issue.”

Kemi Badenoch’s strategists will now be looking closely to see what elements of Trump’s successful strategy can be transposed onto Britain in the long run-up to the next election.

The anti-woke effect

Hispanic and Latino Americans, many of whom espouse strong Christian values, appear in part to have been turned off by some of Harris’s more progressive policies and unequivocal support for reproductive rights. The Trump campaign made great play of the vice-president’s 2019 pledge to make gender realignment treatment available to prisoners and detained immigrants in federal custody.

Harris’s rallies and campaign literature tended to be light on policy while leaning heavily on identity politics. US political commentators have pointed out that what could be loosely termed the “woke agenda” has struggled to gain traction in the Hispanic community. When the Pew Research Centre asked Latinos earlier this year whether they used the gender-neutral term “Latinx”, only 4 per cent replied in the affirmative.

In Britain, meanwhile, on November 8, John Denham, a former Blair-era cabinet minister, warned the Left against writing off Badenoch’s approach as the “politics of grievance and resentment”.

In a letter to The Guardian, Denham says that “the new national identity politics of the Right” eschews “white ethno-nationalism” in favour of “a conservative telling of national history, institutions and tradition”.

He continues, “It rejects liberal values but, in principle, is open to all ethnicities – as the numerous Conservative ethnic-minority leaders demonstrate.”

Denham warned that Badenoch’s approach represents a “potent force because the centre and left offer no alternative story of national identity, belonging and patriotism”.

Not unlike Bannon, Badenoch has relished the opportunity to go after the Left over “identity politics” – making the issue a hallmark of her time in Parliament.

Badenoch has relished the opportunity to go after the Left over ‘identity politics’ - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

In a speech in April, she ridiculed those who claim that wealth and success in Britain is “down to colonialism or imperialism or white privilege or whatever”. Indeed, she has spent much of her time as an MP railing against “woke” campaigns that advance such arguments, and the idea that Britain should be ashamed of its past.

Bearing down on illegal migration

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to launch a massive deportation effort, described the US as an “occupied country”, highlighted the high numbers of both undocumented and legal migrants, and pledged to “rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered”.

The president-elect has promised to target migrant gangs, ban sanctuary cities and seek the death penalty for any migrant who kills a US citizen. In his victory speech in Florida on Wednesday, Trump appeared to soften his tone somewhat: “Immigrants are welcome but they have to come in legally,” he said.

But he appears to have identified an irritation among many migrants who arrived in the US by legal means towards those who did not.

Frank Luntz, the US political consultant and pollster, says: “Almost all voters, including those who were born overseas and travelled to the US legally, don’t like illegal immigration.

“That makes perfect sense. If you waited in line to get here, you want others to wait in line to get here.”

The assumption by some that Hispanics and Latinos would be turned off by Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric represents “a total misunderstanding of reality”, Luntz adds.

In one particularly illustrative comment, shortly before the election, Abigail Solorzano, whose parents entered the US illegally three decades ago having travelled from Nicaragua, was strongly supportive of a tough approach on unlawful migration.

“You don’t know their background,” she said, of the millions of illegal migrants who have arrived in the US under the Biden administration. “We don’t know what they’re doing. It’s scary.”

She continued: “My parents did come illegally. But they went through the process when they were here. They got caught, [and] they went through the proper steps to become legalised.”

Latinos are one of the fastest-growing segments of the US electorate and now make up about 20 per cent of the population. A majority still identify as Democrat but there is a growing sense that the party has taken many such voters for granted. The results this week suggest the bloc is slowly but surely shifting to the right. Osceola, the most Puerto Rican county in Florida, fell to Trump (President Biden won the county by 14 points in the 2020 election). Zapata County, Texas, which is 94 per cent Hispanic, voted 61 per cent for the Republican candidate.

A long-running rule of thumb in US politics is that Democratic presidential candidates are doomed unless they can pick up about two-thirds of the Latino vote. An exit poll released on November 6 indicated that 53 per cent of Latinos voted Democrat, compared with 45 per cent who said they were Republicans.

That trend can be seen by zooming into the results from Miami-Dade County in Florida, which is majority Latino, over the past three elections. Despite the state being a Trump stronghold, Hillary Clinton won the county with a chunky 63 per cent of the vote in 2016 and Joe Biden won it with 53 per cent in 2020. However, on November 6 Trump won this bellwether county with 54 per cent of the vote.

It was a similar story in Texas, home to many Mexican Americans. Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who beat a well-fancied Democrat challenger, devoted several minutes of his victory speech to the Hispanic voters he claims are deserting his opponents.

He hailed a “generational change” in south Texas, adding that “our Hispanic communities aren’t just leaving the Democrat Party – they’re coming home to conservative values they never left”. The senator, who is Cuban American, said: “This decisive victory should shake the Democrat establishment to its core.”

In Britain, surveys conducted by UK in a Changing Europe, which match the findings of YouGov and Ipsos, suggest there is little difference between the political issues of white and ethnic minority voters. The only exception is immigration, which is “considerably more important to the white population than ethnic minorities”, according to Sophie Stowers, a research associate at UK in a Changing Europe

However, she adds that there are nuances of opinion about immigration among ethnic minority voters in the UK. For example, British Indians have become more pro-migration since the UK increased the number of visas issued to Indian nationals. However, they are more open to policies such as the ending of free movement for citizens from the European Union. She also says there appears to be a generational difference in attitudes, with more recent arrivals being more open to immigration but second, third and fourth-generation immigrants likely to consider it more of a problem.

Stowers adds that, although immigration is not among the most important issues for ethnic minorities, they are not necessarily turned off by parties who pledge to tighten the UK’s borders. “It depends on how the issue is framed. Ethnic minorities seem to be more put off by rhetoric that focuses on the cultural impact of immigration than the economic impact,” she says.

It’s the economy

This is precisely the tactic that has been employed by Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, who looks set to thrash Justin Trudeau in next year’s election. The politician, whose wife was born in Venezuela, has focused the debate about high levels of immigration on the strains this is placing on the national infrastructure and house prices. He’s proposed linking the number of visas that are awarded to immigrants with the number of new homes built each year.

In Britain, senior Conservatives have repeatedly spoken of the impact of high migration on the economy, with Robert Jenrick, the former minister of state for immigration, warning that “our housing crisis is increasingly an immigration crisis”.

Frayne argues that the scale of recent migration in the US, Canada and Britain is likely to have changed the way everyone, regardless of their background, thinks about migration as an issue. “While migrants have naturally historically been supportive of migration, they too find ‘uncontrolled’ migration difficult to accept,” he says.

The reasons for this vary. However, Frayne believes he has spotted some recurring patterns in Britain. Partly it’s because of the sheer scale of migration in recent years and the general perception among all voters that it has affected living standards. This is a particular issue in big cities, which tend to be where most migrants historically have settled and the destination for new arrivals. Frayne says he has also picked up on a more amorphous sense among ethnic minority voters that residency and citizenship need to be earnt and shouldn’t just be handed out to anyone who wants it.

In the US, “Biden did nothing on illegal immigration and Harris tried to run away from this topic and only faced up to it way too late,” says Luntz, who argues that this was an issue for working-class voters regardless of their ethnicity. “I was surprised by the number of times in the focus groups I ran that people would link job shortages to the high levels of illegal immigration or would talk about why underserved communities weren’t getting the money they needed.”

The exit polls on November 5 showed that 67 per cent of voters rated the economy as “not so good/poor” while the topic was also rated as Trump’s “best issue”. “The number-one issue for all voters, including ethnic minorities, was high prices and affordability,” says Luntz.

Many economists have pointed out that high inflation in the US, similar to elsewhere in the world, was largely caused by supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the pandemic and high energy costs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, Biden’s extraordinary bouts of Franklin D Roosevelt-style federal spending probably made a bad situation worse.

Rising prices and the high cost of living have repeatedly proved to be kryptonite for incumbents in elections all around the world in the past couple of years. And, with Harris failing to fully articulate an economic agenda of her own, many voters assumed she represented continuity of Bidenomics.

Nevertheless, there is a potential contradiction in voters being simultaneously concerned by both rising prices and rising levels of immigration. High levels of migration are widely believed to help dampen price rises by keeping a lid on wages.

Mass deportations would also likely have profound implications for the economy. There were believed to be around 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the US as of 2022 – roughly 3.3 per cent of the country’s overall population, according to the American Immigration Council.

“In focus groups, you’d maybe get one person making that point and being shouted down by five or six others,” says Luntz. “It goes to show: don’t bring an economist to a political gunfight – they tend to be unarmed and not know how to shoot.”

UK shift to the Right

Pollsters say that economic concerns may be producing a similar shift in the voting preferences of ethnic minorities in Britain – albeit somewhat hidden in the 2024 general election by the epic unpopularity of the Conservative Party. Despite its landslide victory, Labour lost a number of seats with large Muslim populations to independents (and to the Conservatives in Leicester East).

Some of these results were undoubtedly the result of a backlash to Sir Keir Starmer’s stance on the war in Gaza. However, the results were “not on anyone’s election bingo card”, according to James Kanagasooriam, the chief research officer at UKICE. He suggests the UK may be at “an inflection point in terms of how ethnic minorities vote”.

Frayne says there has long been a “lazy assumption” among many political commentators and activists – both in the US and the UK – that ethnic minority voters and recent migrants must naturally lean towards Left-leaning parties. “It has always been more complicated than this and it’s becoming ever more complicated,” he says.

Comparisons between the US and the UK – with their vastly different political systems – are tricky. The US is also a country built on immigration. The Statue of Liberty, also known as the Mother of Exiles, is inscribed with words that positively encourage immigration: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” The UK, with its historical links to Commonwealth countries and recent membership of the European Union, has had a more complicated attitude to immigration.

“But in both countries, it’s definitely true that Left-leaning activists’ attempts to portray Right-leaning parties as being inherently hostile to minority and migrant communities just isn’t working,” says Frayne. “It risks looking oddly old-fashioned and out of touch, if not outright offensive.

“In the UK, particularly, it is going to look increasingly strange that Left-leaning activists are calling the Conservatives hostile to minorities and migrants when they have been led by minority politicians for several years, while Left-leaning parties have been led mostly – but not exclusively – by white men.”

Earlier this month, Badenoch, who was born in the UK but lived in Nigeria until returning to her birthplace at 16, became the first black leader of a major UK political party. She also became the second Conservative leader in a row from an ethnic minority, taking over from Rishi Sunak, who was the UK’s first British-Asian prime minister.

The Tories have a strong track record on such firsts – one that the Labour party, currently led by the latest in a long line of white men, sometimes struggles to deal with. In the wake of Badenoch’s win, Sir Keir was forced to reprimand the Labour MP Dawn Butler for sharing a post that accused the new Tory leader of representing “white supremacy in blackface”.

“What we have seen among actual politicians is playing out among voters,” says Frayne. “Arguably, Rishi and Kemi may have been early Tories in their communities but now they’re entirely typical. And we’re likely to see the Tories continue to massively diversify at all levels.”

At the 2024 election, the combined vote share of Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats was 66 per cent among ethnic minorities, while that for the Conservatives and Reform UK was 26 per cent. Among white voters, the equivalent figures were 53 per cent and 41 per cent. “Any discussion over Labour’s problems with minority voters and Conservative gains needs to be tempered by these facts,” says Kanagasooriam.

However, a recent UK in a Changing Europe report found that ethnic minority opinion now spans the entire political spectrum. It showed that a growing segment of British Indians and British Chinese voters, and to a lesser degree Black African voters, may not be socially conservative but are economically conservative, and this is an important driver of their voting preferences. Some of these groups of voters have been increasing significantly in recent years. The number of Nigerian-born residents of England and Wales rose from 191,183 recorded in the 2011 census to 270,768 in 2021.

What’s more, the demography of Right and Left is very different between white and non-white voters. White non-graduates have, according to UKICE, been drifting Right over the past 20 years while graduates have been drifting to the left. However, non-white Britons who are graduates are more likely to vote Conservative.

Frayne says it has been clear for some time that voters of Indian and Chinese heritage are becoming more likely to vote Tory. He believes this is because these groups are more likely to be higher earners and/or to run their own business. The Conservatives are making in-roads into some of the fastest growing communities in the UK – most notably Poles and Nigerians, who might be particularly drawn to Badenoch, who spent her childhood in Lagos, as a living example of the aspiration that the Tories will seek to champion over the coming years.

“We have found they’re much more open to a Tory message than some lazy commentators would have you believe,” says Frayne. “They tend to be very focused on entrepreneurship, tax, school standards and crime. They are socially conservative. They’re natural Tory voters of the future.”